Who will be the next Man Utd manager if Ruben Amorim is sacked?

There’s already talk of Ruben Amorim being sacked by Manchester United after a rotten run of form that has seen them slump into the bottom reaches of the Premier League table.

So who could take over at Manchester United; we have the big names with the latest odds here…

10) Thomas Frank

The current joint-favourite for the Tottenham job and somehow that feels more likely than the big old leap to Manchester United from the safety and low expectations of Brentford, who really don’t care that he plays direct football.

9) Edin Terzic

The former Borussia Dortmund boss was high in the reckoning for the Tottenham job, mostly we suspect because he is available. The same criteria could get him the nod here, and it’s fair to say that former Dortmund bosses have generally done okay in Our League.

8) Marco Silva

Has done quietly brilliant things at Fulham, but would Manchester United settle for quietly brilliant things? They probably should.

7) Joachim Low

“So far, I haven’t been absolutely passionate about a project. If that should happen, then I’m certainly ready to do something again if I’m really interested in it and find the project exciting. But not as a coach in the Bundesliga, I’ve ruled that out. I still have a few good ideas for club work, especially for the development of young players.”

Could Manchester United be the former Germany manager’s passion project? Watch this space…

6) Maurizio Sarri

Out of work for almost a year after Lazio, you would have to ask whether Manchester United is really the job for a 66-year-old man already bruised by a year at Chelsea in which he was battered by the fans and the media.

5) Ruud van Nistelrooy

Because obviously it is going so very well at Leicester City…

4) Andoni Iraola

Figures high in the betting for any big Premier League job after improbably taking Bournemouth into the higher reaches of the Premier League table. The problem is that Real Madrid are also said to have added him to their list of candidates to replace Carlo Ancelotti, and somehow we don’t think United win that battle…

3) Gareth Southgate

Very strongly linked with the Manchester United job last summer after somehow taking England to another European final. He would not be a popular appointment, but the good news for United fans is that it won’t happen. He said as recently as October: “I won’t coach in the next year for sure, I’m certain of that. I need to give myself time to make good decisions. When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time. I’m enjoying my life, so there’s no rush.”

2) Max Allegri

It was said in September that ‘little birds’ had been flirting with the former Juventus boss. Then in December – amid links with West Ham – he confidently described his English as “very good”. Five Serie A titles would suggest he certainly knows how to claim trophies.

1) Xavi

According to reports in Spain: ‘At Manchester United, some directors believe that Xavi could be the ideal man to rebuild the team, especially since his style of play resembles what they have been looking for since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.’

The former Barcelona coach has been out of work since the end of last season, when it was reported that he was eyeing an “interesting” club in the Premier League. And the one thing you can guarantee with United is ‘interesting’.