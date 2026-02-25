Tottenham currently have Igor Tudor in charge but he only has a contract until the end of the season and there’s already talk that he might not last that long.

Of course, any talk of who will be in charge of Tottenham next season comes with the giant caveat that we do not yet know which division they will be in; we’re assuming some names on this latest odds list won’t fancy away days at Preston.

9=) Edin Terzic

The former Dortmund manager has consistently been linked with every vacancy and potential vacancy in English football. There were claims that he was approached by Spurs after the sacking of Thomas Frank but wisely decided that he would wait until the summer.

9=) Oliver Glasner

Where there’s a potential Premier League vacancy, there is also an Oliver Glasner. But any clamour for the Austrian has been dimmed by Palace’s form this season, and his behaviour amid that form.

8) Michael Carrick

We are presuming that he gets the permanent Manchester United gig at the end of the season, but should United pass on Carrick, then another of his former clubs might decide he is worth the chance.

6=) Andoni Iraola

The Bournemouth boss is going through one of his better spells but we suspect that Tottenham will not dip into the middle reaches of the Premier League again after having their fingers burned by Nuno Espirito Santo and Thomas Frank.

6=) Kieran McKenna

Ipswich Town are back up towards the top end of the Championship so McKenna’s stock is on the rise again. He would definitely be an option if Spurs somehow find themselves in the second flight.

5) Marco Rose

He was briefly the favourite after the sacking of Frank but, like Terzic, you presume that the former Borussia Dortmund boss would want to start again in the summer rather than try and steer a sinking ship towards shore.

4) Robbie Keane

Presumably the favourite if Tottenham do somehow get relegated to the Championship. “I think he’s earned the right to have it. Keith Andrews got an opportunity with Brentford,” said Stephen Carr, forgetting the small matter of Andrews already working at Brentford. Oh and it’s Brentford.

3) Igor Tudor

The current incumbent but his results will have to be extraordinary at Spurs for the rest of the season for him to earn the permanent gig. And he already seems really quite exasperated.

2) Roberto De Zerbi

Definitely one of the best 10 available coaches right now, and there’s always been something of the Spurs by De Zerbi. And by that we mean he is prone to being an absolute mentalist.

1) Mauricio Pochettino

The One. The Great Love. The Man. It feels sort of inevitable that this will happen. But only if Tudor can keep Spurs in the Premier League because even this fine romance surely has its limits.