Manchester City midfielder Rodri has won the Ballon d’Or, much to the disgust of Real Madrid and their superstar Vinicius Junior.

Will Vinicius get his hands on the most prestigious individual award in football in 2025? Here are the top 10 favourites, according to the bookmakers…

Favourites to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or

10) Phil Foden (Manchester City)

The first of four England players in the top 10 favourites to win the Ballon d’Or in 2025, Foden will probably win another Premier League title and Man City have a great chance of winning the Champions League, which gives the 24-year-old as good a chance as anyone.

9) Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

The fact Palmer is the only player here not in the Champions League this season says everything you need to know about the talent he possesses. Does the Europa Conference League hold any weight in the Ballon d’Or conversation? No. Does carrying Chelsea to an unlikely title challenge? Absolutely.

8) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Out of contract next summer, Salah could lift the trophy as an Al Ittihad or Al Hilal player. Liverpool will surely need to win the Champions League for this to happen. As a matter of fact, most players here will probably have to win the Champions League. There is no European Championship or Copa America next summer and the African Cup of Nations is not until next December.

7) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

England captain Kane will presumably need to win a trophy to be considered for the Ballon d’Or. And with that, we will automatically rule him out.

6) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

He deserves it after his 2020 robbery.

Lewandowski has started the campaign in electrifying form and should have had a hat-trick in the first El Clasico of 2024/25 but missed an open goal from six yards. Bloody typical.

5) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Finished third in Ballon d’Or voting this year but was not at the ceremony after Real Madrid’s unhinged reaction to Rodri winning it.

It is incredible to see four England players in the top 10, isn’t it? Makes no trophies under Gareth Southgate look even worse, doesn’t it?

4) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Rodri sees a Ballon d’Or win in the 17-year-old Barcelona star’s future. Seven-f***ing-teen, by the way. The Kopa Trophy winner is already world class.

3) Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The Nordic goalbot could not get his hands on the trophy in 2023 despite breaking all sorts of records and winning the Treble with City, all because some little guy won the World Cup.

If he didn’t win it then, he probably never will.

2) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

It has been a mixed start for Mbappe at Real Madrid. Losing his first Clasico 4-0 was less than ideal. Being offside eight times in the defeat was hilarious. The name alone puts him second above Haaland.

1) Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Everyone and their dog expected Vini Jr to get his hands on the trophy but it wasn’t to be. At least Real Madrid have reacted with grace and plenty of decorum, all uniting to congratulate Rodri on his victory.

In reality, their boycotting antics were childish and very unsportsmanlike. Instead of saying well done to Rodri, Vini posted on social media: ‘I’ll do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready.’