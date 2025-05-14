Liverpool will be champions again next season, according to.... you.

Liverpool might be seen as lucky champions by some but the Reds have been overwhelmingly backed to retain their Premier League title next season.

Arne Slot’s men cruised to their 20th league title, opening up a 15-point gap between themselves and Arsenal with two games left to play.

In truth, the title race was run weeks ago. So before Liverpool have even lifted the trophy, it’s already all about next season.

We've been asking you, the learned F365ers, who your early favourites are for the 2025/26 Premier League title.

So far, thousands of you have replied – and with more than double the number of votes of anyone else, you make Liverpool the heavy favourites to overtake Manchester United by winning their 21st league title.



With Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk signed up, will Liverpool go back-to-back? Or might one of the chasing pack get their s*** together?

Next season might be Arsenal’s season. One of them has to be, don’t they?

And Pep Guardiola’s head might fall off if Manchester City show similar failings, so we have to expect they will mount a serious challenge once more.

Then there’s Chelsea – f*** knows what to expect from them. Could be champions; could be relegated. Might be managed by Maresca, probably shouldn’t be. Newcastle will most likely be buoyed by Champions League money and they’ve got a taste of silverware.

And what about the rest? Might Aston Villa take the next step and mount a title challenge?

Maybe Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur might get bored of scrapping for banter supremacy.

Cast your vote above, then head Below The Line to justify your pick.

