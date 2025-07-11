You may have noticed recently that Spurs have been linked with re-signing Dennis Cirkin or Kyle Walker-Peters, or that Newcastle have rejected an offer from Leeds for Sean Longstaff.

None of these decisions appear to make enormous amounts of sense until one remembers that both Spurs and Newcastle have been foolish enough to qualify for the Champions League while in possession of squads wildly unsuited to meeting the Champions League squad registration rules.

It’s almost like Spurs in particular didn’t even expect to qualify for the Champions League. Huh.

Let’s get into it.

Why does being in the Champions League make any difference? How do UEFA squad rules differ from Premier League ones?

There are broad similarities, but all the crucial differences exist in places where UEFA’s rules are stricter and tighter and leave Spurs in particular looking very short of a full and balanced squad.

Both UEFA and Premier League have List A and List B squads.

In the Premier League, the main List A squad can contain a maximum of 25 players, at least eight of whom trained in England for at least three years before the age of 21.

Put another way, you have 17 spaces you can fill with whoever you like. But if you don’t have eight ‘homegrown’ players the total squad you can pick shrinks accordingly. Crucially, any player under 21 (born on or after 1/1/2004 for the 25/26 season) can go straight to List B, no questions asked. And you can have as many List B players as you like.

UEFA’s rules are different in a few significant ways. You still have 17 spots in your List A squad that are free of any restriction, but the eight homegrown spots are further split into two groups of four – association-trained and club-trained.

Association-trained players must have spent three years in English football between the ages of 15 and 21; club-trained players must have spent three years between 15-21 at that particular club.

Another kicker is that Under-21 players can only be included in List B if they’ve been at the club for two consecutive years or three years with one out on loan.

These tighter restrictions are going to have a significant impact.

How do the Champions League squad restrictions affect Tottenham?

Tottenham are the best example here because of how differently equipped they are for domestic and European purposes.

For the Premier League, Spurs have no real problem. They have seven homegrown players in their first-team squad: Brandon Austin, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Djed Spence, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke. Morgan Gibbs-White appears set to become an eighth.

Their 17 unrestricted spots cover the rest of their senior squad easily enough, and loads of their first-team-adjacent players sit on the U21 List B anyway.

For domestic purposes, Spurs do not need to register ANY of the following fairly senior players, all of whom are likely to be in and around the first team: Mathys Tel, Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert, Luka Vuskovic.

Then there are academy graduates potentially pushing for first-team recognition like Mikey Moore, Alfie Devine, Dane Scarlett, Will Lankshear, Jamie Dorrington and more.

In terms of numbers, Spurs have no issues here unless they have a massive injury crisis and for goodness sake, who says there’s going to be a massive injury crisis?

Where Spurs’ problems arrive is with the Champions League. Among their current potential List A players, only third-choice keeper Brandon Austin meets the ‘club-trained’ criteria.

This means Spurs’ European List A squad is instantly reduced to 22 players rather than 25 because they can currently only name 17 unrestricted players, four association-trained homegrown players, and Austin.

But even that isn’t the real problem for Spurs. Liverpool and Man City have named List A squads coming in under the limit before and managed fine.

Spurs’ real problem comes with those additional List B entry restrictions in Europe. None of Bergvall, Gray, Odobert, Tel or Vuskovic meet UEFA’s standards. This means if Spurs want to have them available, they will have to take up space in the 17 unrestricted spots.

Gray qualifies as association-trained, but that doesn’t solve anything as Spurs have plenty more than four of those players anyway.

One further wrinkle here is that while his time at Reading is enough for Danso to qualify for homegrown status in domestic football, he doesn’t for UEFA. So he also goes into the List A pot with everyone else.

This leaves Spurs suddenly unable to register anything like all their players and with a very lopsided squad.

Spurs’ current first-team squad contains 30 players who are ineligible for List B, and only 22 spots available for them.

Some of those will for sure be loaned or sold; it’s a group that contains the likes of Bryan Gil and Ashley Phillips.

But there will also be new players coming in. We’re pretty sure, for instance, that Mohammed Kudus is going to take one of the 17 unrestricted spots, while should Morgan Gibbs-White also join the collective he becomes another association-trained squad member, which doesn’t actually ease the congestion in terms of Europe.

It appears almost certain Spurs will be left with some senior players on their books they simply cannot register in Europe.

What are the big decisions for Spurs here?

There are two glaring issues with no easy solution. Spurs only have three senior full-backs in their European List A squad, and no plausible List B players who could cover. Most of those who qualify for places on List B and could realistically play meaningful roles are attacking players.

Among List A players, Djed Spence has at least shown the ability to cover either flank, but he is first and only specialist cover for both Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie.

After that, from the current available players, you’re left deploying someone out of position. And that someone is probably poor old Archie Gray again.

The other issue is in goal. Spurs pretty much have to name Brandon Austin in their squad because there’s no downside; there is literally nobody else who could take his club-trained spot in the squad anyway.

After that comes a very ticklish decision. If Spurs want both Guglielmo Vicario and Antonin Kinsky available for the Champions League, then they have to name both among their 17 List A spots and squeeze out another outfield player.

If they decided to name just Vicario (or just Kinsky as we can’t yet know for sure what Thomas Frank has planned there) then Spurs are suddenly faced with a situation where their third-choice European keeper is 20-year-old rookie Aaron Maguire, who has never before made it so far as a first-team bench in any competition.

Now there is a contingency rule regarding goalkeepers. The rules require the 25-man squad to contain at least two designated keepers; if both are out to long-term injury (over 30 days) simultaneously, another keeper can be temporarily swapped in. So Spurs could bring Kinsky in for Vicario, say.

But that’s only if both Vicario and Austin are out at the same time for an extended time. If one picks up a minor knock or suspension, young Maguire is on the bench and one misfortune or brainfart away from making his senior debut in the Champions League.

So what are Spurs’ options?

This is where things do get interesting. Because Spurs are in a specifically unusual situation regarding the make-up of their squad, for quite a few reasons.

There isn’t much they can do about the goalkeeping situation. They’re going to have to make a judgement call there, with pros and cons on both sides.

But elsewhere they do have options. A big quirk of fate is the one that sees Spurs with no viable first-team full-back among their current club-trained academy players, but two very possible former ones they could potentially bring in.

Kyle Walker-Peters can play on both flanks, has bags of experience, and is available on a free transfer. There are worse fourth-choice full-back options out there, for sure.

More exciting, perhaps, but also maybe riskier is the idea of re-signing Dennis Cirkin, who has impressed at Sunderland despite a few niggling injury setbacks and has only a year left on his contract.

Either could go straight into one of the three currently vacant club-trained slots in the European squad and stake a claim for a place in the Premier League squad.

It’s unlikely Spurs would be looking at either were they not in this specific squad-based hole, but neither are entirely absurd players for them to consider. Other Premier League teams have shown interest in both, and both could be considered reasonable enough fourth-choice full-backs at domestic level. And in the CL squad they quite literally only need to be better than nothing.

So Spurs should definitely just sign one of them then?

Well… maybe not. Because there’s a very good argument that it’s not actually worth addressing this problem anyway.

You can insert your own banter here if you wish about Spurs only being back in the Champions League for one season. But the key point is that even if they do qualify for the Champions League again, by 26/27 these problems will by then have all largely melted away.

Because in 26/27, both Bergvall and Gray will have completed their two years’ service at Spurs and can be moved to List B, thus freeing up spots in the 17. And from 27/28, both those players become ‘club-trained’; which as we’re learning are the hardest spaces to fill in a Champions League squad.

It’s here you’re reminded that one of the reasons Spurs have never really had to worry about this in previous Champions League seasons is that Harry Kane was a cheat code in more ways than one.

And also that if they are going to go around re-signing club-trained homegrown players then they should definitely re-sign him. Obvious, really. Strange they haven’t thought of it.

We did also go and check whether Noni Madueke’s time in Tottenham’s youth set-up would qualify him for club-trained status and the answer is: no.

What’s the TL;DR version of this Champions League squad problem for Spurs then?

They can only currently name a 22-man rather than 25-man Champions League squad because they only have one club-trained homegrown player rather than the necessary four required for a full count, and lots of their best U21 players don’t count for the unlimited list of U21 players.

So they either need to try and muddle their way through to a top-24 finish with a small and unbalanced squad, or specifically target their own former players to solve a problem that will, one way or another, solve itself beyond this season anyway.

You also said something about Newcastle, about 1500 words ago?

Ah yes. Specifically Sean Longstaff. There are very sensible reasons for Newcastle to cash in on Longstaff, a fine servant to the club who has nevertheless fallen significantly down the pecking order over the last couple of years. A move to Leeds seems, on the face of it, a textbook ‘good for all parties’ kind of transfer.

But he is currently the only member of Newcastle’s first-team squad that qualifies as club-trained. Newcastle named a 23-man List A when last in the Champions League in 23/24 and struggled for numbers as injuries took hold and they ended up bottom of an admittedly difficult group.

Sell Longstaff, and they’re looking at going to war with just a 21-man List A squad, albeit one that looks rather more balanced than Spurs’.

Lewis Miley would be a notable List B member, too.

So what options do Newcastle have here?

They could not sell Longstaff, most obviously. And retain him almost as a Champions League squad specialist. Again, the alternative to him in the CL squad is literally no-one, so it does make some kind of sense even if it does seem cruel to hold on to a player who could get far more gametime elsewhere purely as a contingency in this kind of situation.

Where Spurs have options in re-signing former full-backs, Newcastle’s scope for quota-filling appears to lie between the sticks. Fraser Forster, released this summer by Spurs, is a compelling option here who brings significant European experience. Tim Krul is another.

But again we come back to the same question: do you really want to be saddled with players and wages you don’t particularly want or need in the wider scheme just to boost numbers for one competition in one season? It is a question without a straightforward answer.

Newcastle fans in particular may also wish to allow themselves a brief hollow laugh at the very, very football fact that we currently have one set of rules – PSR – that encourage the sale of homegrown players, and another set of rules that encourage you to keep hold of them.

It’s another factor in any decision on Longstaff, who as an academy grad would represent pure profit on the balance sheet. But looking at Newcastle’s Champions League squad it’s hard to avoid the notion that Elliot Anderson sure would be handy right about now.