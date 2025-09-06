Why is Evangelos Marinakis arguing with Boris Johnson about Ukraine?

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is spending the international break firmly ignoring the mounting turmoil at the club and sparring with Boris Johnson about the Ukraine war.

It may be tasteless to evangelise a man with such a (reportedly) shady past. A man whose planet-sized ego needs to be satiated at all costs, regardless of the impact on others.

But, with increasingly regimented personalities masquerading as characters on the pitch, Marinakis is a larger-than-life antidote to the po-faced seriousness of elite-level football in 2025.

