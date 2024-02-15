Liverpool have been dealt both a potential blow and a possible boost in their pursuit of a replacement for outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp.

With Klopp planning to step down as Liverpool manager after almost nine years in the summer, the search is on for his successor.

The question is: Who will replace Jurgen Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

And the answer is unknown, with no candidate as seemingly perfect as Klopp himself was when he took over from Brendan Rodgers in October 2015.

Xabi Alonso is the undoubted favourite as a result of both his successful past as a player at Anfield, but also his burgeoning coaching career which might well result in a Bundesliga winner’s medal this season.

Bayer Leverkusen are five points clear atop the German league, still unbeaten in Europe and in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal – but there are five reasons Alonso would be an awful Liverpool appointment.

They might not have the chance to discover that first-hand as Football Insider have explained how Liverpool ‘could now lose out to Real Madrid’ over the Spaniard.

Xabi Alonso shouts at his players during a match.

They quote a source as saying that if Alonso stays with Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season, ‘a move to Real Madrid is likely to be the best pathway for his managerial career’.

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes seemed to suggest that was a more likely outcome than Alonso leaving this summer, recently saying he was “sure” the 42-year-old would stay for another season.

“The first thing is the structure of the contract,” he said. “The other is how good he feels – his family, himself – and that he knows what he has at the club.

Also, he has a very good team, we have very good prospects next year, and there won’t be any upheaval in the team. Next year, we’re certain to have a top team at our disposal.

“There are [always] factors, whether with coaches like Xabi or even players, which attract the interest of other clubs regardless of contracts, but many stay with us anyway.”

Alonso’s contract with Leverkusen runs until 2026. But then so does Klopp’s with Liverpool technically.

If Alonso does fall out of the running, Roberto De Zerbi’s candidacy would only be strengthened.

The Brighton manager ‘is prominent in Liverpool’s thinking,’ say the Daily Mail, who add that the Seagulls ‘are braced’ for him to leave and are putting ‘contingency plans’ in place for that eventuality.

De Zerbi ‘is thought to have had frustrations at a relative lack of control over transfer business’ recently, but Brighton have achieved such success they a) ‘are unlikely ever to change it to satisfy the coach of the day’, and b) must put up with Chelsea and Manchester United trying to ‘poach’ more of their key men.

The Italian did outline his public ambitions for the January transfer market, saying: “I explained what we need. Not only full-back. We need, I think, in three, four positions.

“But, at the end, it is the owner, the club, to decide to bring anyone or not. I can say my opinion, I can say my idea, I can explain what we need if we want to compete in this way. Otherwise, we have to accept the different opinion.”

Brighton signed four players for development roles from Adelaide United, Southampton, Sunderland and Reading, while beating Barcelona to bring in prodigious left-back Valentin Barco as the only first-team addition.