Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps has called out Sarina Wiegman’s ‘bullsh*t’ as she hits out at the Lionesses boss for rewarding her replacement Hannah Hampton for ‘bad behaviour’.

Earps was England No.1 for their triumph at Euro 2022, but announced her retirement from international duty just weeks before last summer’s Euros, after Hampton had been recalled to the squad.

Hampton was the hero in the final, saving two spot kicks as England retained the trophy, and was hugely impressive throughout the tournament.

Earps claims in her new autobiography ‘All In’ that Hampton ‘frequently risked derailing training sessions and team resources’ as she questioned why Wiegman has reinstated her to the squad.

Hampton was dropped from the England squad in October 2022 and while Wiegman refused to explain why at the time, reports claimed it was down to her poor attitude.

‘It affected us all in a domino effect to an extent that was extremely unusual in a successful elite team environment,’ Earps wrote in her book.

Hampton was recalled in 2023 and Earps took her concerns to Wiegman when the Dutch boss chose to start the Chelsea goalkeeper in a qualifying match against the Republic of Ireland in 2024, telling the manager: ‘I don’t get it. It’s a qualifier match. And bad behaviour is being rewarded.’

Earps then explained how he relationship with Wiegman deteriorated as Hampton was handed more opportunities ahead of her.

‘This felt unjust. My eyes welled with tears,’ she wrote.

‘It was a choice that went against my core values. The affinity I had for Sarina and this job – one I’d given every last cell of myself to – was being destroyed, the trust and respect evaporating.’

And Earps decided to announce her retirement when Wiegman named Hampton as her first-choice goalkeeper in 2025, accusing the Lionesses boss of ‘bullsh*t’.

Earps was left ‘extremely disappointed’ by the decision, telling Wiegman that she ‘could have been more direct and honest’.

Wiegman responded by telling Earps she had only come to the decision recently, insisting she had communicated openly.

‘That sounded like bulls*** to me,’ Earps wrote.

Last week Hampton spoke glowingly of Earps and her contribution to women’s football in an interview with Glamour magazine.

“Everyone’s trying to say that there’s bad blood between us, and it’s so horrible to see because if you question it, people are going to be like, she’s just doing this for that.

“You don’t question it, and people are like, ‘Oh, she’s not said anything about it.’ It’s so hard.”

Earps presented Hampton with the best goalkeeper award at the Ballon d’Or in September, with the Chelsea goalkeeper insisting it was a “lovely” moment.

Hampton said: “She’d pushed so much for that award, and she pushed for the women’s game and for women’s goalkeeper to be seen and recognised.

“Everything she’s done for the England game and women’s football in general is something I’ve wanted to continue and build on. I’ve got big shoes and big gloves to fill. I’m trying my hardest. I don’t think I’ll ever get to the standard she was at, but it was a lovely thing that she was able to be there.”