Ian Wright is “worried” after watching Arsenal grind out their victory over Chelsea on Sunday and a “disappointed” Yaya Toure looked like he might give up on watching football after being dragged into the Sky Sports studio to reflect on the game.

The Gunners moved back five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League as William Saliba and Jurrien Timber scored either side of Piero Hincapie’s own goal to see off Chelsea.

All three goals came from corners in a game short on quality in open play, particularly from Mikel Arteta’s side, who got the job done but will have convinced few through their performance.

They were the beneficiaries of Chelsea being reduced to ten men for the last 20 minutes when Pedro Neto was shown a second yellow for a clear foul on Gabriel Martinelli having already been booked for dissent and Wright is “worried” by how dominant Liam Rosenior’s side were in those final stages of the game.

“Chelsea, once they went down to 10 men, they started to play. It was worrying,” Wright said on Premier League Productions.

“Arsenal showing those nerves, those jittery nerves at the latter stags of games, they need to take the opportunities earlier on so they can relax at this stage.

“They have to just win now, especially the home games. It’s not going to be something that instils you with loads of confidence but it’s a win.

“We’re seeing in the second half of games, you can get at Arsenal. Chelsea had 10 men there, it would be nice to find out what’s happening to Arsenal in the second half.

“It comes down to ‘you get the job done’, I’m happy the job is done, but I’m going to be nervous for the next game because I’m seeing that again in the second half.”

Toure was far from happy as he reflected on the game having been dragged into the studio to sit alongside Daniel Sturridge and Patrick Vieira and asked for his take on proceedings by host David Jones.

He said: “First half was okay… I feel a bit disappointed because we want to see a flourishing game. Passing, attacking and scoring chances.

“Three goals from set-pieces, a bit strange for a derby! A really important win for Arsenal but as a fan, I want to see more.”