Jason Wilcox has agreed to push for a new left winger in January.

Manchester United chef Jason Wilcox is now ‘accelerating plans’ to sign a new left winger after talks with caretaker manager Michael Carrick this week.

Carrick will lead United on an interim basis until the end of the season after Ruben Amorim was given his marching orders earlier this month having fallen out with the Red Devils hierarchy.

Reports have suggested that Carrick looked set to have to make do with what he already has available to him in the United squad, but it’s now been claimed Director of Football Wilcox is prepared to sign a new left winger to bolster his options.

Amorim’s 3-4-3 system with inverted wide players means the current squad is short of out-and-out wingers.

Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are the only natural wide forwards in the squad and are both right-sided, with the lack of options on the left seen as a ‘major problem’ by Carrick, according to Football Insider.

Matheus Cunha started on the left wing during Man United’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup, but is not seen as a long-term option in that position.

Amorim held talks with Antoine Semenyo at the end of last month before he decided to join Manchester City in a £65m deal, and although the United chiefs aren’t willing to spend that money on an alternative, a short-term deal is now on the cards.

The report states:

‘The Red Devils transfer team are now accelerating plans to land a new signing, preferably on loan given their financial situation, before the window closes.’

It was claimed earlier this month that United had ‘tabled an offer’ for 19-year-old RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, who’s got seven goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

But the report from CaughtOffside explained why a January move is unlikely as RB Leipzig insist on receiving 100 million euros (£86m) for their prized asset.

