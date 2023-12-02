‘I will talk with my team’ – Ten Hag refuses to discuss Man Utd concerns after Newcastle loss

Erik ten Hag said “I will talk with my team” rather than answering what his biggest concern for Manchester United is this season after defeat to Newcastle United.

United’s form has been somewhat middling this season. They find themselves seventh in the Premier League, having won eight of their 14 games, losing each of the other six.

They’re also at risk of dropping out of the Champions League, as they’re bottom of their group, a point behind the two sides above them – Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

In their last five games in all competitions, United have lost 4-3 to the Danish side, before throwing away a 3-1 lead against the Turkish opponents to draw 3-3.

While there were also a pair of league wins – against Luton and Everton – in that run, the latest game saw United beaten 1-0 by Newcastle, who leapfrogged them in the table in the process.

While he stated that it was a tough start to the game for his team while speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Ten Hag refused to admit what his biggest concern was at the loss, giving the same answer when asked about Marcus Rashford’s form.

“We had a tough first half and said at half-time we were pleased to be in the game. We had a good comeback in the last part of the game. We will talk tomorrow with the team about it. We go back, we will talk about this and move in to Wednesday,” Ten Hag said.

“As I said, I will talk with my team. We had some chances. We thought we scored a goal but it was offside. We could have scored.”

“I will talk to him [Rashford] and not the media.”

While Ten Hag likely feels he’s protecting his players, it could be seen as a bad sign that he’s refusing to address what the problems are.

In any case, the United manager feels his plan will work going forwards.

“This team is resilient. We have seen it after [loss against Manchester] City. We had a bad defeat and we stick together. We have a plan and we keep going,” Ten Hag added.

READ MORE: Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd: Magpies move fifth as Gordon strike hauls them above United, Spurs