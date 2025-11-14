After previously suggesting he would have to “earn” the right to sing the English national anthem, Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted he might do so at the World Cup.

Tuchel has been the England boss since the beginning of 2025. He was appointed in October 2024 but did not actually begin his role until a few months afterwards.

When he took the Three Lions job, there was some debate over whether he would sing the national anthem, given he is German, and after predecessor Lee Carsley – an Irishman – made his position clear in regards to not doing so.

Some, such as a contributor to the F365 Mailbox, asked why on earth Tuchel would do so.

But the time, he said: “You have a very powerful, emotional and meaningful national anthem, and I could not be more proud to be on the sideline and be in charge of the English national team. It means everything. It means a lot to me, I can assure you.

“But I can feel it because it is that meaningful and it is that emotional and it is so powerful the national anthem that I have to earn my right to sing it.

“I will earn it with results, with building a group, with doing my job properly and by creating a feeling where maybe even you guys say at some point ‘Now it’s time that you sing it, it feels like you need to properly earn it and you’re a proper English guy now!”

Now, Tuchel has suggested he might do so.

On whether he has now earned the right, he said: “You think it is already there. I will think about it. Yeah, maybe. Let’s see.”

His spell as England boss so far is the most successful of his career per game, with an average of 2.67 points on average succeeding every other role he’s taken previously.

England have qualified for the World Cup without a hitch of yet, and will do so with a perfect record if they beat Albania on Sunday.

As a result, it’s unlikely most will care whether or not Tuchel does sing the national anthem if he keeps his side picking up results the way they have done.

If he leads England to World Cup glory, he’ll be allowed to do whatever he wants in the eyes of the Three Lions faithful.

