Arsenal ‘pushing’ for ‘bombshell’ transfer to leave Barcelona in ‘pain’ as Arteta wants ‘perfect’ winger

According to reports, Premier League club Arsenal are ‘pushing hard’ to sign Barcelona-linked Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Arsenal target Williams was one of the standout performers at Euro 2024, helping Spain become European champions for the fourth time, making them the most successful team in European Championship history.

The Bilbao superstar scored in the final against England, combining with Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to open the scoring in Berlin.

He only signed a new contract last December, however, there has been lots of speculation about his future in the Basque region.

Barcelona are reportedly very keen on signing the 22-year-old but are hindered by their dismal financial situation.

Hansi Flick’s side have completed the £50million signing of Dani Olmo and are yet to register him due to their lack of funds, leading them to offload Ilkay Gundogan to Manchester City for nothing.

They simply can’t afford Williams, who is one of club president Joan Laporta’s top transfer targets.

Arsenal have been linked this summer as well and have reportedly reignited their interest in the Spanish winger this week.

Chelsea are also believed to be interested in signing Williams, though their focus is elsewhere having spent another £200m this summer.

The Gunners are closing in on the signing of Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino and could delve back into the La Liga market after signing Williams’ international team-mate and Mikel Arteta’s compatriot.

Arsenal prepare ‘unexpected signing’ of Spain superstar after Merino

According to reports in Spain, Arteta is planning a transfer ‘bombshell’ that will leave Barcelona in ‘pain’.

It is stated that Arsenal are willing to ‘pay the release clause’ – believed to be worth around £60m – as Arteta ‘wants more’ to close the gap on Premier League champions Manchester City.

This ‘unexpected signing’ should do just that, with Williams an upgrade on the Gunners’ current left-wing options Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Indeed, Arteta ‘continues to look at La Liga to strengthen his squad’ and wants the Bilbao star to follow Merino to the Emirates.

News of Arsenal’s renewed interest ‘has fallen like a bombshell in Bilbao’ as his potential exit ‘would leave a void that is difficult to fill’.

Not only Bilbao, but Barcelona ‘would also feel the impact of this operation’ as Laporta has been ‘chasing the signing’ this summer.

Seeing Williams move to England would be ‘painful for Laporta and Barca fans’, with their financial situation making a deal practically impossible.

Barca and Bilbao’s loss could be Arsenal’s gain, though. The report states that signing Williams ‘would represent a brilliant strategic move’.

The signing of Merino – and Riccardo Calafiori – is not enough for Arteta, who ‘is looking to add more gunpowder to his attack’ and Williams is the ‘perfect’ addition.

Arsenal’s pursuit is not straightforward as the 22-year-old ‘has always prioritised staying in Spain’.

Arteta will hope ‘the siren songs coming from the Premier League’ change his mind but ‘the player will have the last word’.

Regardless, the Gunners ‘are pushing to convince him’.

