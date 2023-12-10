‘There’s a way to win’ – Wilson accuses Spurs player of ‘lacking respect’ after Newcastle loss

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has lifted the lid on the altercation between himself and Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after Sunday’s Premier League clash.

The Magpies failed to get going at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and fell to a 4-1 defeat, their second heavy away loss of the week after losing 3-0 at Everton on Thursday.

After the full-time whistle, there was some beef between Wilson and Vicario, with Joelinton and Cristian Romero also involved.

Wilson was asked about the incident during a post-match interview, accusing the Spurs goalkeeper of showing “a lack of respect”, similar to how Jordan Pickford behaved during Everton’s win a few days ago.

He said: “There’s a way to win, isn’t there?

“I think we saw it in the week when Everton were winning and (Jordan) Pickford was messing around.

“The goalkeeper starts pulling faces and messing around and it’s just a lack of respect I thought.

“But I said my piece, we’re grown men and we move on.”

It has been a rough ride for Newcastle this term with several star players out injured and there were signs of tiredness during the loss at Spurs.

Wilson says Sunday’s match “felt like a game too many”.

“The players that have been starting the last five or six games have had a lot asked of them,” he said. “We are playing a top side; it felt like a game too many.

“When you’re in games like today, the first goal can give you something to hold on to, to build momentum. With what has happened in the last two away games, maybe there is something in the back of our minds.

“There’s no excuses, it wasn’t good enough and we’ll make sure we are ready for the midweek game.

“We couldn’t find the breakthrough and when they get a second and third it is a long way back.”

When boss Eddie Howe was asked if Newcastle’s performance could be explained as a tired team that had run out of gas, he told Sky Sports: “I think it’s a little bit too simplistic to say that. I think that there’s an element of truth there of course.

“Difficult game, and I thought Tottenham played very well. I thought we had our moments in the game, especially at the beginning of the second half, where I thought we were excellent until they scored.

“But we weren’t at our best physically today, and I think you could see that, and I think the lads were giving everything but with not enough resources to give more.”

