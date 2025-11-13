Florian Wirtz ‘doesn’t particularly care’ about the criticism being aimed at him by Gary Neville and the other pundits ‘from a certain corner’ after his slow start to life in the Premier League.

The Germany international is yet to score or assist in the English top flight following his £100m move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and has been criticised for his lacklustre displays for Liverpool as the reigning champions have slumped to eighth in the Premier League, eight points behind league-leaders Arsenal.

“Wirtz is a problem,” Neville claimed after Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

“Let’s just call it as it is. It’s an issue. He’s £100m+, and to be fair, I said a few weeks ago [Milos] Kerkez looked like a little boy out there. Today I thought Wirtz looked like a little boy. That can’t be the case.”

He continued: “We’ve been tiptoeing around him for a few months, around the fact that he’s young, he’s coming to a new country, but he’s £100m+, you’re going to have to stand up soon.

“He’s obviously got something, he’s a really good player, he’s technically fantastic, but he’s been mauled out there today by Matheus Nunes and by others.

“He’s been chucked around the pitch, and didn’t deliver on the quality side of things as well, so his performance was a real worry.”

German outlet Bild have hit back at Neville, along with Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand for their disparaging remarks against Wirtz, claiming he ‘has become a kind of doormat for many English football experts’; specifically those from a ‘certain corner’ – ‘they are all ex-players of arch-rival Manchester United.

They must have missed Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher saying he “needs to see something to keep me thinking that this will work.”

In the article, titled ‘The Wirtz critics in England have no idea’, Bild speculate as to why the Man Utd-centric pundits have aimed their wrath at Wirtz.

‘Either the dislike of Liverpool is their driving force and Wirtz because of the mega transfer fee of 140 million euros their new favorite victim – or they have no idea!’

In fact, Wirtz is ‘the bearer of hope’ who’s soon to be ‘the biggest attraction of your league’.