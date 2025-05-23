Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz has told Premier League champions Liverpool to seal his signing before June, according to reports.

The Reds are already pushing to sign some of the best talent in world football after sealing their 20th top-flight English title at the end of April.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong completed a medical earlier this week ahead of his transfer to Liverpool being announced with the Netherlands international the Reds replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

And now they are stepping up their efforts to bring in a new attacking midfielder with Wirtz emerging as their top target in that position.

There was a report on Thursday that indicated Liverpool have made an ‘astronomical offer’ for the Germany international but they face competition from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, after Manchester City recently dropped out of the race.

Italian transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are the two clubs leading the battle to sign Wirtz.

Di Marzio wettfreunde.net: “Nothing is decided yet because he has a lot of requests. For sure Liverpool and Bayern Munich are really interested. Bayern Munich talked to his agents for a long time and their priority is to get Wirtz. Liverpool are there in the race and I think even Real Madrid can come for this deal because Xabi Alonso surely wants to train him again.

“So I think Wirtz has to decide the technical project that is perfect for him. Man City decided to back out of the race because it’s a really expensive transfer. Not that Man City doesn’t have the power but they think that the overall financial package is too high.

“From my experience, if Bayern Munich wants to sign a player in the Bundesliga, a German player, they will do everything to get him. They do one or two big deals every year, and if they decide that Florian Wirtz is the deal, they will do everything to get him.

“I think Bayern Munich are ahead, at the moment, in this race but it also depends on the player if he doesn’t want to stay in the Bundesliga anymore and he wants a new project, play in the Premier League and a new challenge, Liverpool can arrive.

“Bayern Munich and Liverpool are leading the race and Real Madrid are the ones who can cause a surprise. I think this will be the saga of the summer.”

But now Bayern Space (via GiveMeSport) claim that Wirtz has ‘given his word’ to Liverpool and ‘wants an agreement in place’ before the Nations League, which starts on June 4.

It is claimed that the Leverkusen star is ‘already anticipating the heavy media pressure’ while on Germany duty in Munich and ‘wants to avoid the distraction of a full-blown PR campaign’.

The report adds that Liverpool ‘have moved smartly and quietly’ in their attempts to sign Wirtz and the ‘plan is to have the deal completed before the Nations League Final Four begins’.