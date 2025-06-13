Wirtz has been a ‘Liverpool player since Tuesday’ as Reds are told £75m will land Newcastle star

Anthony Gordon and Florian Wirtz have been linked with moves to Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Florian Wirtz ‘can be considered as Liverpool player since Tuesday’ with ‘formal steps’ to follow.

The Reds have made a brilliant start to the summer transfer market after Arne Slot guided them to a 20th English top-flight title at the end of April.

Jeremie Frimpong has already arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £29.5m with the Netherlands international replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has moved to Real Madrid.

A deal is progressing for Milos Kerkez too after the Hungary international agreed personal terms and it’s now ‘a matter of time’ before Liverpool agree a fee with Bournemouth.

Wirtz is the third signing that Liverpool are looking to get over the line early on this summer with rumours that there is still a lot of wrangling going on between the Reds and Leverkusen over a fee.

Despite claims that Liverpool would not reach Leverkusen’s €150m asking price, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday evening that the package could now reach that figure as he gave the deal his ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, HERE WE GO! Liverpool verbally agree deal in principle with Bayer Leverkusen for package reaching €150m add-ons included. Player side already agreed two weeks ago with move now imminent. Wirtz set for medical and contract signing.’

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein and other reports have claimed that Liverpool have still been negotiating for an agreement to settle structure, add-ons and payment terms.

But Romano said on X on Friday morning: ‘Florian Wirtz can be considered as Liverpool player since Tuesday, as revealed. Agreement club to club done after player side weeks ago, formal steps to follow as soon as Florian returns from holiday.’

Liverpool have shown interest in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon over the last year and former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – has claimed that the Reds “remain interested” and could land him for £75m this summer.

Brown told Football Insider: “It’s a move that would be dependent on a lot of factors. If Luis Diaz was to leave Liverpool, whether it’s to Barcelona, the Saudi Pro League or somewhere else, they will be in the market for a left-winger.

“Anthony Gordon came very close to joining Liverpool last summer when Newcastle were being forced to sell some players because of PSR regulations.

“Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Gordon and remain interested in him. Newcastle, ideally, do not want to lose him as he’s a key man in Eddie Howe’s side.

“He signed a long-term deal last October after all that speculation over his future, so to convince Newcastle to sell you’d be looking at £75-80million.

“It looks a difficult deal to do, it will take a huge fee to persuade them to sell. With Champions League football, their PSR situation is looking a lot healthier and they’re under no real pressure to sell their prized assets.”