Man City: ‘Off-limits’ Liverpool target ‘liked’ by Pep as ‘investigation’ puts signing ‘on hold’

Manchester City ‘like’ Liverpool-linked Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz but a January swoop is very unlikely, according to reports.

Wirtz is one of the most promising players in world football and has played a vital role in his side’s success this season.

Leverkusen are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga this term and are four points clear of Bayern Munich on top.

Xabi Alonso is bringing the best out of all of his players, but Wirtz’s development has been clear to see, which is even more impressive considering he was recently sidelined with an ACL injury.

Worth €100million (£86.8million) according to Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old has eight goals and 12 assists in 23 appearances in 2023/24.

He has seen himself linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months with Liverpool appearing to be the most likely destination if a Leverkusen exit comes to fruition.

You can never rule out Manchester City, though, with Pep Guardiola and their financial muscle.

The Spanish legend might have failed to convince Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham to join the club in the summer, but his pull alone makes the Etihad a very desirable destination for a young player of Wirtz’s ability.

A January transfer could be a game-changer in the Premier League title race but it is extremely unlikely, a report from The Athletic states.

The report claims that ‘City like Wirtz’ and a winter swoop ‘is considered off-limits’ with ‘no major movement expected at the moment’.

After opting against meeting West Ham’s £100m+ valuation of Lucas Paqueta in the summer, City have not taken their eye off the Brazilian, who remains ‘on the radar’.

However, there is a betting investigation against Paqueta, which has ‘put a hold on’ their pursuit.

City signed Matheus Nunes from Wolves as an alternative option to the former Lyon playmaker.

The report adds that Kalvin Phillips will ‘surely’ leave the Cityzens this month.

Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly leading the race to sign him and Guardiola recently said he might sign a replacement if Phillips is sold, even if the player has only started four games since joining the club in 2022.

“Kalvin is a player with us, I don’t want to anticipate absolutely anything,” Pep said. “Everyone knows the situation he has.

“It depends if it happens. If it happens we talk. The market in January is not easy…We still have incredible things to play for, and after we decide.”

