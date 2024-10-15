Man City provide ‘tough competition’ as Real Madrid ‘prioritise’ signing £125m Germany star

According to reports, Manchester City and Real Madrid are ready to go head to head for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz has been outstanding for Leverkusen since returning from an ACL injury in December 2022. His form actually defies logic given the severity of the injury.

He hit the ground running with four goals in seven matches following his return and helped Xabi Alonso’s side topple Bayern Munich to become Bundesliga champions in 2023/24.

The 21-year-old scored 11, made 12 assists in 32 league matches, and provided 38 goal contributions in 49 appearances across all competitions.

His incredible performances helped Leverkusen become invincible German champions, German Cup winners, and Europa League finalists, losing 3-0 in the final to Atalanta, the club’s only blemish in a ridiculously successful season.

Wirtz’s form has continued into 24/25, scoring six in his first 10 appearances of the campaign.

He has arguably been Leverkusen’s best performer under Alonso and that has unsurprisingly caught the attention of Europe’s big boys.

Bayern are obviously keen but there has been lots of speculation about a move to Real Madrid next summer, while Manchester City and Liverpool are also there.

Leverkusen will surely demand at least £100million for their superstar midfielder – who has four goals in 25 Germany caps.

Man City are Real Madrid’s biggest competition for Germany superstar

Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness) has an update on Wirtz’s future, with Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern and FC Barcelona all mentioned.

Unfortunately for those interested, the German champions are unlikely to let Wirtz leave for less than €150m (£125m), which definitely rules out Barcelona.

It is believed that Real Madrid view Wirtz as a long-term successor to legendary midfielder Luka Modric, while Man City think he can replace Kevin De Bruyne in Pep Guardiola’s midfield.

Los Blancos’ CEO Jose Angel Sanchez and chief scout Juni Calafat are leading the transfer pursuit and know they are destined to face ‘tough competition’ from other clubs, ‘especially Manchester City’.

Indeed, the Premier League champions view the German international as the ‘perfect’ man to replace De Bruyne, while Madrid will make him their ‘priority target’ next summer.

Bayern get a mention as they are ‘dreaming’ of landing Wirtz, though Barcelona’s financial situation surely rules them out.

Wirtz is out of contract in 2027, which puts Leverkusen in a strong position.

Man City might make a move for Wirtz next summer but it is unclear who the manager will be in 2025/26.

Reports suggest the Football Association has approached Guardiola over the England job.

Guardiola’s contract expires next summer and it is claimed that the FA made informal contact with him at the start of the season – although it has yet to receive a response.

“Leaving City? It’s not true, I haven’t decided yet,” the Spaniard recently said.

“And it is not even true that I will be the next England coach. If I had decided I would say it… I don’t know either, anything can happen.”