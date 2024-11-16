With one turn, Ben Doak sent Gvardiol for a Haggis supper – & confirmed he’s the Scottish Messi
Cast your mind back to the 2022 World Cup and one of the tournament’s most iconic moments was Lionel Messi’s assist against Croatia in the semi-finals.
Picking the ball up on the halfway line, Messi proceeded to ragdoll Josko Gvardiol with a jaw-dropping turn and the dribbling prowess of a toddler with an excess of saliva.
Gvardiol had been widely touted as the World Cup’s best defender before Messi metaphorically sat him down, but being subjected to the Argentinian’s other-worldly talent is understandable.