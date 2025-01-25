Wolves 0-1 Arsenal: Gunners victory marred by Myles Lewis-Skelly red card

Arsenal managed to overcome struggling Wolves 1-0, but not before left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Matt Doherty.

The Gunners looked for much of the game like they might not get anything. They struggled for parts, but the battle was worsened when Lewis-Skelly was dismissed for a challenge on Doherty just before half-time.

The Arsenal defender clipped the Wolves man, who received the ball in the Gunners’ half and began to drive, but to the surprise of many, Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight red, upheld by VAR due to making contact above Doherty’s ankle.

Another red card followed in the 70th minute, this time for Wolves’ Joao Gomes, who attempted to win a bouncing ball, only to stamp on Jurrien Timber’s foot.

Arsenal did manage to get their noses in front for the win in the 74th minute, courtesy of Riccardo Calafiori, who was only brought on the field due to Lewis-Skelly’s red card, but there will be some level of fallout for that decision.

