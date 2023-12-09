Wolves 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Cunha keeps Cooper guessing as shares are spoiled at Molineux

Wolves came from behind to draw with Forest

The future of Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper remains uncertain after his side wasted an early lead to draw with Wolves at Molineux.

Cooper became the clear favourite in the Premier League sack race after Forest were hammered 5-0 at Fulham a matter of days after Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom was the first manager shown the door this season.

It was thought that Cooper needed a ‘positive result’ to save his job, with chairman Evangelos Marinakis ready to pull the trigger after a dreadful run of form.

Harry Toffolo provided the response the manager will have demanded when his header from a Neco Williams cross put Forest ahead after a quarter of an hour.

But a delightful team move from Wolves, finished by Matheus Cunha, ensured an unsatisfying draw which does little to clarify Cooper’s future.

Full report to follow.