Wolves 1-2 Man City: VAR silliness takes over as Stones strikes at the death to save Guardiola’s side

Once again, John Stones saved Manchester City as his last-gasp goal saw Pep Guardiola’s side beat Premier League strugglers Wolves 2-1 at Molineux.

Many expected Man City to stroll to victory against Wolves as Gary O’Neil’s side were winless in seven Premier League games before this international break.

This poor start to the season leaves O’Neil on the brink of the sack, but his side produced a spirited performance against Man City and took the lead inside the opening ten minutes.

Wolves broke the deadlock with their first attack as a superb cross from Nelson Semedo was converted by Jorgen Strand Larsen. The hosts were not ahead for too long as a brilliant long-range strike from Josko Gvardiol levelled the game.

From this point, Pep Guardiola’s side were frustrated by Wolves, who defended brilliantly to keep their superior opponents at bay.

The game looked to be heading for a draw until John Stones – as he did against Arsenal – scored deep into stoppage time to win the game for Man City.

This result sees Man City return to the top of the Premier League, but they will be overtaken by Liverpool if Arne Slot’s side beat Chelsea at Anfield.