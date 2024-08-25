Wolves 2-6 Chelsea: Madueke hat-trick seals emphatic triumph for Maresca’s men

Noni Madueke enjoyed his trip to the midlands after all as he scored a 15-minute hat-trick in Chelsea’s stunning 6-2 win over Wolves at Molineux.

Madueke was the target of stick from the stands following his negative comments about the city of Wolverhampton in a now deleted Instagram post, but his second-half treble and a debut goal from Joao Felix gave Enzo Maresca his first win as Blues boss.

It was a brilliant second-half display from Chelsea after a breathless first 45 minutes ended 2-2.

Nicolas Jackson gave the visitors an early lead but Matheus Cunha deservedly equalised.

Against the run of play, Cole Palmer put the Blues 2-1 up right before the break, but there was still time for Jorgen Strand Larsen to level deep into stoppage time.

Palmer created all three of Madueke’s goals before Pedro Neto stepped off the bench against his old side to set up Joao Felix on his second debut for the club.

More to follow…

