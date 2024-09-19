Wolves boss claims ‘fans can feel potential’ despite two wins in 17

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil believes fans are taking encouragement from his team’s performances after the club’s poor start to the season continued with Carabao Cup elimination.

Following three defeats and a draw from four Premier League matches, Wanderers suffered a 3-2 third-round loss at top-flight rivals Brighton on Wednesday evening.

That means they have won just twice in their last 17 games in all competitions – against Luton in last season’s Premier League and Burnley in this season’s Carabao Cup.

Wolves improved significantly in the second half at the Amex Stadium but were unable to turn their dominance into a comeback after falling 2-0 behind in just over half an hour.

O’Neil, who made 10 changes on the south coast, will turn his attention to Saturday’s West Midlands derby at Aston Villa, with fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester City on the horizon.

He is second in the Premier League sack race behind Everton boss Sean Dyche.

“The fans can feel that there’s still a lot of potential and quality and things to get behind because you can see it and feel it from them at the end,” he said.

“There’s no way you could go away from that game, knowing a thing or two about football, and not go ‘that Wolves team can play, they are a threat’.

“But we’ve still lost a lot of matches so far this season and we need to find a way, whether it’s against Villa or Liverpool or Manchester City.

“We need to keep working and keep trying to find a way to get a win.”

Goncalo Guedes’ 44th-minute finish shifted momentum in Wolves’ favour following long-range strikes from Brighton duo Carlos Baleba and Simon Adingra.

But the away side squandered a host of chances before substitute Ferdi Kadioglu stretched the Seagulls’ lead, prior to Tommy Doyle’s consolation.

“Obviously we will be judged on results, which everyone can understand,” continued O’Neil.

“But the run of fixtures is brutal and we will be second favourites probably in all of them, with everybody. We are then having to upset the odds every week.

“My job is making sure we refocus and get ready instantly for the next one.

“As you saw with Aston Villa’s performance (a 3-0 win at Swiss club Young Boys on Tuesday), they’re in a real rich vein of form, the club’s on a high having just got back into the Champions League, so it will be another massive test.”

Brighton winger Adingra claimed his third goal of the season in all competitions but is yet to start in the Premier League this term.

The 22-year-old Ivory Coast international was singled out for praise by Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

“Simon made a great performance,” said Hurzeler.

“He’s one player we have to mention because he has the quality to start in every game in the Premier League. But he has big competition in these winger positions.

“I’m really happy how he performed. He’s very well integrated in the team. He does the work in the shadow when there’s Premier League match time because he didn’t always start from the beginning.

“But when we need him he was always there and I’m sure he will help us in the future.”