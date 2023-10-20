Wolves boss O’Neil ‘comfortable’ with Bournemouth exit ahead of PL reunion – ‘I’m in a great place’

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil has insisted that he is not pursuing revenge ahead of his return to Bournemouth after being sacked earlier this year.

The 40-year-old was dismissed in June despite guiding the Cherries to Premier League survival during last season’s run-in.

He takes Wolves to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Winless Bournemouth, now under Andoni Iraola, are second bottom but O’Neil insists he holds no grudge over his exit.

“No, it’s zero per cent about me and there’s zero consideration for what it means to me,” he said.

“My feelings around the situation, one which was about four months ago, is that’s football. It’s what happens. I’m in a great place in a great football club.

“I don’t think it’s ever my job to decide whether I’ve earned the right or not. People above make those decisions and it was deemed I hadn’t, I’m comfortable with that. The Bournemouth phase is done and we move on.

“It’s a game we want to take three points from and against a team we can compete against. There’s nothing extra for me, the players are ready as they always have been for a tough Premier League game.

“Bournemouth have added an awful lot, the group there now is different to the one I had. They’ve spent over £100million in the window and we’re still early in a transition phase where we have a bit less depth but we have quality.

“I prefer to talk about Wolves and the group of players, where we are and how fantastic the supporters have been since we got here.

“I don’t look at being (certain) points clear of anyone, it’s just points for us, 11 would be a decent return but those three will be hard to get. We’re on eight and there’s a big hurdle between us and 11.”

Nelson Semedo and Mario Lemina are suspended but Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is back from his ban.

O’Neil is also sweating over the fitness of a number of players after the international break.

He added: “It’s probably the toughest weekend I’ve had from a squad position. Some lads have come back with a couple of issues, some need late checks and we have the two boys suspended.

“The squad is quite small at the moment which has made this week more challenging than most.”

