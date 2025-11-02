Respected journalist David Ornstein has named several potential replacements for sacked Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira, with a ‘shock return’ possible.

On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the Premier League outfit have parted company with Pereira.

He has exited Wolves with the club without a win in their ten Premier League games, with them sitting bottom of the table with two points.

The final straw was Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Fulham, with Executive chairman Jeff Shi saying: “Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change.

“We thank Vitor and his staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the future.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided more information on Pereira’s exit from Wolves, with it noted that a clause in his recently signed contract makes it a clean break. It is also noted that he ‘regrets’ staying at the club beyond last season.

He said on X: ‘Pereira was informed this morning of the news. He will not be paid out for his entire contract due to a clause when he signed his new deal.

‘Understand Pereira regrets not leaving at the start of the season, but the manner in which Wolves finished last campaign persuaded him to continue despite fearing the squad lacked quality following high-profile departures, including Matheus Cunha.

‘Pereira, who was nominated for Manager of the Year last season, is hoping to stay in the Premier League.’

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is the firm favourite to replace Pereira in the odds, but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they ‘want’ Xavi, who is their ‘audacious main candidate’.

Xavi has been out of work since leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and has already turned down several opportunities to return to management, so Wolves surely have no hope of landing him.

Instead, David Ornstein has revealed to The Athletic that a ‘shock return’ to Wolves for Gary O’Neil is on the table, while Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards is another ‘prominent candidate’.

Ornstein explained: