According to reports, Wolves have decided how many games head coach Vitor Pereira will be given to save his job after Sunday’s loss to Burnley.

Pereira joined Wolves at the end of 2024 as he replaced former head coach Gary O’Neil with the club in the Premier League relegation zone.

Wolves were 19th in the table when he took over, but he did a brilliant job to guide the club to safety as they finished 16th and 17 points clear of the bottom three.

However, Wolves and Pereira have come under intense scrutiny at the start of this campaign as they are winless in the Premier League and have only two points from their nine matches.

Therefore, Pereira is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked and Wolves’ decision to give him a new three-year contract after four straight losses was baffling.

On Sunday, Wolves supporters turned on Pereira by calling for him to be sacked as they suffered a 3-2 loss against relegation rivals Burnley.

Post-match, Pereira angrily confronted supporters and boldly claimed after the game that supporters should be “proud” of his players.

“We understand the frustration of the people and supporters but what I must say, if we fight united with them, we can win games and compete and achieve our targets – without them, it is impossible,” Pereira said.

“If we win two or three games in a row, things will change.

“Two months ago they sang my name, because together with the work we did last season, we are competing in the Premier League and not Championship. Now they sing my name to sack me.

“If I was a supporter, I feel proud of my team because they worked and showed the spirit, mentality and ambition to win the game, even losing 2-0 [after 30 minutes].”

Now, a respected account on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claims Wolves have ‘called an emergency meeting’ on Monday, while Football Insider are reporting that ‘Pereira will be given until the international break to save his job’.

This means Pereira has three games to save himself, with it noted that ‘a change of manager could be in the offing if they fail to win any of those three games’.

