Wolves confirm Premier League rape allegations ‘do not relate to anyone at club’ in X statement

Wolves have released a statement following reports that two Premier League footballers have been arrested in connection with an alleged rape.

The pair – both aged 19 – were released on bail after being interviewed by police, according to various reports, first reported by The Sun.

The club the players both play for have declined to comment.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers have arrested two men following a report of a rape.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape. A second 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape.

“Both men have since been released on police bail.”

The Sun report said the alleged attack took place on Friday and it is unclear whether or not the players have been suspended by their club.

Amidst some stupid speculation on social media, Premier League club Wolves felt obliged to make a statement saying the two players in question do not play for them.

“A newspaper article yesterday has triggered inappropriate online speculation over the identities of two individuals reportedly under police investigation,” a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, read.

“Whilst we would not typically comment on ongoing police matters, in order to protect the welfare of our young players, we feel it is necessary to confirm that the allegations do not relate to anyone at Wolves.”

Following high-profile incidents involving top-flight footballers, the Premier League introduced mandatory sexual consent training for players and staff in 2022.

In November a Panorama investigation found Premier League clubs had continued to play two footballers, and kept a boss in post, while knowing they were under police investigation for sexual or domestic violence.

