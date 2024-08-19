Wolves have five in worst Premier League XI of the weekend

Wolves did not seem that bad v Arsenal and yet the statistics would suggest that they were easily the worst team of the weekend.

We use the ratings from WhoScored because picking the worst PL team is harder than picking the best by just choosing 10 goalscorers and a goalkeeper like Garth Crooks.

GOALKEEPER: Alex McCarthy (Southampton)

Made a massive, massive error to gift Newcastle the only goal of the game and, as the Saints dominated against 10-man Newcastle, was given no chance to atone himself so emerged from the game with a score of Massive F***-Up 1 Saves 0.

RIGHT-BACK: Ashley Young (Everton)

What could possibly go wrong with a 39-year-old playing at full-back against a young, energetic Brighton side? Oh, that is what could possibly go wrong; he could be sent off after 66 minutes for a tug after being completely outplayed and outpaced.

CENTRE-BACK: Fabian Schar (Newcastle United)

Ben Brereton Diaz was guilty of some absolutely awful sh*thousery but Schar was really very stupid to stick his head where it absolutely should not have been. He left Newcastle with a massive 10-man job and he was left thankful that Brereton Diaz’s finishing is about as good as his play-acting.

CENTRE-BACK: Toti Gomes (Wolves)

Much more comfortable on the left side of a back three, Gomes was exposed in a back four. We’re not sure we have ever seen a centre-half dispossessed three times in one match.

LEFT-BACK: Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton)

Yankuba Minteh had him on toast. Making no tackles and creating no chances in 90 minutes is sub-optimal for a full-back.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Idrissa Gueye (Everton)

A lot of his usual defensive work was done by the impressive Tim Iroegbunam, while one of many wayward passes ended in a Brighton goal. It was an afternoon to forget.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Joao Gomes (Wolves)

Now a target for Tottenham – as if Wolves have not lost enough players – but he did nothing to endear himself to Spurs fans v Wolves. Except get booked.

RIGHT WING: Wes Burns (Ipswich Town)

Really could not cope with the step up from the Championship and arguably should have been sent off before he was hauled off after 57 minutes.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolves)

Hard to believe he will keep his place once Matheus Cunha is back up to speed; it was a rotten 56 minutes for the Frenchman, who is one of many Wolves players we genuinely could not pick out of a line-up.

LEFT WING: Rodrigo Gomes (Wolves)

Tasked with replacing Pedro Neto, he managed one shot, one dribble, no chances created and four wayward crosses in 90 minutes. There’s a long way to go.

STRIKER: Jørgen Strand Larsen (Wolves)

Had one shot and completed just eight passes in 83 minutes. You can only get away with that if you’re Erling Haaland; he is not Erling Haaland.