Wolves plot eye-catching January move for Man Utd ace; he could replace an Arsenal target

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has reportedly emerged as a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old is yet to make an appearance this season due to a knee injury, but is expected to return to full fitness in the near future.

Wolves have endured a somewhat disappointing start to the campaign and currently sit in 14th place in the Premier League table.

Gary O’Neil is keen to bolster his attacking ranks in January and has identified Diallo as a potential solution.

According to Football Transfers, Wolves have ‘already been in contact’ with Man Utd over a potential loan move for Diallo in January.

It remains to be seen whether Erik ten Hag will sanction the move.

Diallo would certainly benefit from regular gametime, though, and he may find it difficult to beat the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford or Antony to a starting spot at Man Utd.

Diallo enjoyed a successful loan spell with Sunderland last season. He scored an impressive 14 goals in 39 Championship appearances, helping the Black Cats to qualify for the play-offs.

There is no doubt that the young winger has the potential to turn into a top player in the future, so a loan to Wolves could be beneficial if he isn’t in Ten Hag’s plans this term.

The claim of interest from Wolves from Football Transfers comes amid speculation over the future of their star player Pedro Neto.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of the Portuguese winger. Liverpool have also registered an interest in Neto, as Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with a move to Saudi.

Diallo could therefore be brought in as a replacement for Neto if he does leave in January. But if Neto stays, Diallo could still provide competition for the likes of Hwang Hee-chan and Pablo Sarabia on the opposite flank.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Wolves do make a concrete offer for Diallo in January, as the report suggests.

