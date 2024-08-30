Wolves land Liverpool, Man Utd midfield target; striker departs for La Liga

Wolves have announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Andre, after the confirmation that striker Fabio Silva will spend the season out on loan with Las Palmas.

Wolves have seen big names Max Kilman and Pedro Neto depart this summer. The pair were big assets for the club, and they were eager to ensure they could get a good player through the door following those moves.

Sander Berge was on the radar, but Fulham managed to beat Wolves to the midfielder.

It was reported of late that Fluminense midfielder Andre, who has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Liverpool in recent times, was close to a move, with an agreement in principle reached.

Now, Wolves have confirmed that the midfielder has left his native Brazil in order to make the move to Molineux.

It is expected that the reported fee of approximately £21million is the final figure for the transfer of the 23-year-old.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “It feels like a long time in the making. He’s got the same agent as Joao Gomes and is a player we talked about when we did Joao.

“We hadn’t been in a financial position in other windows to do it, when we were interested. It’s one that I thought we were going to miss out on, so I’m unbelievably excited to have him come and join us.”

Wolves have not only made the signing of Andre on deadline day, but have also moved Silva on. The 22-year-old striker spent last season on loan with Rangers, scoring six times.

And he will once again spend a campaign out on loan, this time with Las Palmas. Indeed, Wolves confirmed that the striker will head out on his fourth spell away from Molineux, after stints with Rangers, Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven.

