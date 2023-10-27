Wolves boss O’Neil has ‘no problem’ facing Tonali despite the Newcastle midfielder’s 10-month ban

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil played down the prospect of facing Sandro Tonali – despite the Newcastle United star’s 10-month ban.

The midfielder is likely to be in the squad to face Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed on Thursday the 23-year-old had been suspended until next season after agreeing a plea bargain as part of an investigation into illegal betting activity.

Yet it has not been ratified by world governing body FIFA and, as it stands, the Magpies’ £55million summer signing from AC Milan is available to play in the Premier League.

O’Neil said: “I’ve never been in a situation like it, I would hope people in charge of that stuff get it right. If he’s allowed to play he’s allowed to play, whatever the rules are, the rules are.

“I’m sure everyone will stick to the rules. If he’s eligible in England I’m sure he’ll play, if he’s not he won’t. It’s really simple from my side.

“Also there are some thoughts with the boy who has gone through a tough spell. We can all talk about the ban and eligibility but there’s a wider issue around the gambling, making sure he’s doing OK and that he’s able to come back and restart his career after his ban.

“If Newcastle score a last-minute winner I’ll be looking at what we did (wrong). If Tonali is available we need to be prepped to face Tonali. There’s no problem from our side.”

Tonali is the second player to be banned in the Italy betting investigation, with Juventus’ Nicolo Fagioli suspended for seven months.

The PA news agency understands Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo met with Italian police in Turin on Friday as he helps them with their investigation but the midfielder has denied he placed bets on football.

Meanwhile, Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge is out until the new year after shoulder surgery with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde battling a calf injury.

“It’s been ongoing for a while, Joe had an issue with it coming out in training a few too many times and disrupting him. Hopefully it gets him in a slightly better place,” added O’Neil, who has Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo available after suspension.

“With Bellegarde, it’s a very small one but they can be a little bit tricky so you need to make sure they are perfectly good to go before you take any chances.”