Gary O’Neil sacked by Wolves after Ipswich defeat – John Percy

Wolves have sacked head coach Gary O’Neil after Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to relegation rivals Ipswich Town, according to reports.

The Molineux side were dealt a huge blow when Jack Taylor headed in a 94th-minute winner to succumb O’Neil to a fatal loss.

Speaking after the match, the English manager insisted that doubts over his future do not bother him.

“I’m not interested in my own position,” he stated. “I know the work I do every day and I know the situation we are in.

“I know getting this group to perform the way they did took a lot of work. People can point the finger at me but some of the responsibly has to land on the players.

“I’m comfortable with myself as a coach, my standards and what I ask of the group. I also embrace this difficult moment.

“That group downstairs need me this week to help get them into a place where they are ready to go. I will keep fighting for them and with them until I’m told not to.

“It doesn’t mean I don’t think I’m going to get sacked. For every [poor] result which comes the chances of me losing my job heightens. It doesn’t concern me, the situation drives me to want to do better.”

According to John Percy, Wolves have taken the decision to dismiss O’Neil with the club sat 19th in the Premier League, four points adrift safety.

The club are yet to announce the sacking of O’Neil – who is the red-hot favourite in the Premier League sack race – after an 11th defeat from 16 league matches. They have also conceded a division high 40 goals in 2024/25.

More to follow…