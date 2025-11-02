Winless Wolves sack Vitor Pereira after defeat at Fulham keeps them bottom of PL table

Wolves have sacked Vitor Pereira after they lost 3-0 to Fulham on Saturday to remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

After Ryan Sessegnon scored the opening goal for the Cottagers, Pereira’s side had Emmanuel Agbadou sent off on 36 minutes to leave Wolves facing an uphill battle.

A Harry Wilson strike and a Yerson Mosquera own goal saw the scoreline worsen in the second half and condemn Wolves to their eight defeat in ten Premier League matches.

Wolves have drawn two and lost eight of their first ten matches and are winless since September 23 when they beat Everton in the League Cup.

Without a win in the Premier League this season, Wolves have now reportedly sacked Pereira, who only recently signed a new contract at the club.

Before Sky Sports, Fabrizio Romano and other outlets confirmed the news, journalist Ben Jacobs broke the news, he wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: Vítor Pereira has been sacked by Wolves.’

Reacting to the loss to Fulham, Pereira told reporters: “I’m disappointed today. I’m not proud of my wok, of our work, because I don’t know why. I don’t know if it’s because mentally, we put a lot of energy in the last game against Chelsea until the last minute.

“But what I realised today was a very difficult game for us, tactically, technically, physically. We played maybe one of the worst games that we’ve played. Even with 11 against 11, since the first minute the energy to move, the offensive dynamic, and the energy to press was not there.

“After five minutes, I started to realise that something is missing today. But the game was balanced, because even then, they were not playing in a high level. But after the goal, we tried to do something, but not in our level. After the red card, it was very difficult for us.”

On not having momentum from Wednesday night, Pereira added: “I’ve tried everything. We started the last game against Chelsea in 4-3-3, and after we realised that in 4-3-3 we were not defending in our level and we were not playing in our level. I changed the system and we were able to play in the second half.

“The second half was very good, in my opinion, and today we started as we finished the last game, but the dynamic was not there. Maybe because we played three games in a short space of time, so I tried to change some players from the last game.

“I changed a lot of players for this game to try to have energy to play against Fulham, but we didn’t play at our level today.”

On taking responsibility, he continued: “I’m trying everything. I’m trying everything to mentally keep the team in conditions to compete. I had very good feelings from the last game, especially the second half, but I don’t think two days was enough to recover for this game. But it’s my responsibility.

“I’m not a manager to put the responsibilities on the players, but together, we need to have a talk, and to assume the responsibilities together as a group because we cannot accept this level that we played today.”

