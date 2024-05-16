Wolves VAR proposal ‘doomed to fail’ but journalist reveals ‘majority of clubs want change’

VAR offside calls could be reduced by a whole 31 seconds. Just think what you could do with that time!

Wolves’ proposal for the Premier League to scrap VAR from the start of next season ‘looks doomed to fail’ with 13 other clubs ‘very unlikely’ to vote in favour, according to reports.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Wolves have submitted a resolution to trigger a vote at the league’s AGM in June and will need 13 of the other 19 clubs to agree with them.

A club statement read: “The introduction of VAR in 2019/20 was a decision made in good faith and with the best interests of football and the Premier League at its heart.

“However, it has led to numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football, and undermining the value of the Premier League brand.

“The decision to table the resolution has come after careful consideration and with the utmost respect for the Premier League, PGMOL and our fellow competitors.

“There is no blame to be placed – we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football – and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success.

“However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future.

“Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards.”

A Premier League spokesperson responded: “The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the Annual General Meeting next month.

“Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at shareholders’ meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR.

“However, the League fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL, to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans.”

Premier League clubs will vote to keep VAR – reports

It looks like Wolves’ plans to live in a VAR-less world will fall flat on its face.

Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett says their proposal ‘looks doomed to fail’ with the ‘majority of clubs’ seeking ‘VAR improvements’ but are against the idea of scrapping it altogether.

‘Wolves proposal to scrap VAR looks doomed to fail,’ Dorsett wrote on X. ‘From numerous sources, it looks very unlikely that 13 other Premier League clubs will vote in favour.

‘Nottingham Forest keeping their powder dry. Majority of clubs seem to want change and VAR improvements, but think it would be a backward step to scrap it.’

