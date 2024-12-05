Graham Potter has ‘clear preference’ as Wolves, West Ham ‘make approach’ ahead of sackings

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter has made his ‘preference’ clear after Wolves and West Ham both contacted him about the possibility of taking over as manager, according to reports.

West Ham play Wolves on Monday with both teams really needing a win to get their respective seasons back on track.

The Hammers lost 3-1 to Leicester City on Tuesday night, while Wolves crashed to their nine defeat of the season in a 4-0 thrashing at Goodison Park against Everton on Wednesday.

After the match with Everton there were calls to sack Gary O’Neil from some in the away end and the Wolves boss insists he will continue to work hard until told to stop.

O’Neil said after their loss to Everton: “I go over there to see them because I appreciate every single one of the Wolves fanbase. They have given me unbelievable support since I arrived at the football club.

“We managed to produce some unbelievable stuff last season – away at Chelsea, Tottenham and West Brom – with a team that was heavily tipped by most of the nation for relegation, but we were nowhere near it, ever.

“We enjoyed that together, so now that it is tough I am happy to go over there and look them right in the face and take any criticism they want to throw at me. I accept responsibility for my part in that and that will not change how I feel about them and what they have given me over the last 15 months.

“I understand how difficult this role is because I know every single detail at this football club and the dressing room, but that is my job, which is what I signed up for and what I need to do.

“I will continue to take responsibility for all of my part on where we are at this moment. Whatever the fans may think of me and my team, there definitely isn’t anyone working harder to help their football club than me.

“I will continue to do so until someone tells me not to.”

There have been reports that West Ham are drawing up a list of potential replacements for Julen Lopetegui but The Athletic journalist David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday that the Hammers board are still debating a decision.

Ornstein wrote in The Athletic: ‘No deadline has been set for making a decision over Lopetegui’s future and the club are considering all options.

‘Lopetegui is fighting to save his job after a run of poor results, which see West Ham 14th in the Premier League after winning just four times in their opening 14 games.’

And now talkSPORT claim that former Chelsea and Brighton manager Potter ‘has been sounded out’ by Wolves and West Ham with both clubs said to have made an ‘approach’ for the English coach.

The report adds: