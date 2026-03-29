Rapid growth of women’s football offers hope for change, with a new set of priorities

Women’s football has spent the past decade showing that it is not merely the future of the sport, but a different version of it entirely. More collaborative, more values-driven, more open to change.

Now, as attendances swell and revenues climb into record territory, that difference is beginning to show in one of football’s most stubborn blind spots: sustainability.

The numbers alone tell part of the story. The top tier of the women’s game is no longer operating on goodwill and borrowed infrastructure. It is a serious business. According to Deloitte, the leading clubs collectively generated €158 million in 2024-25, with the elite pulling decisively clear of the chasing pack.

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Clubs like Arsenal, Barcelona and Lyon are no longer experimental add-ons; they are central pillars of global football’s growth model. And crucially, they are building that growth with a different set of priorities.

There is, of course, a degree of necessity to this. Women’s football does not yet have the bloated commercial ecosystem of the men’s game and so it has had to innovate. But in that necessity lies opportunity. A younger, newer fanbase – more than half of whom have discovered the sport in the last three years – is more receptive to environmental messaging and expects clubs to act responsibly. Sustainability is not a bolt-on; it is part of the pitch.

At Arsenal, that philosophy is embedded in a “one-club” model that treats the women’s team not as an afterthought but as an equal stakeholder. That matters. Shared infrastructure means shared responsibility: from stadium operations at the Emirates –which now hosts all Women’s Super League home games – to unified commercial partnerships that increasingly include sustainability clauses. The scale of those matches, with attendances pushing beyond 50,000, amplifies both the club’s environmental footprint and its potential to influence behaviour.

Arsenal’s approach is not simply about optics. It is about integration. By aligning the women’s side with the broader club’s environmental strategies – whether that is reducing matchday emissions or promoting sustainable transport – they avoid the trap of tokenism. In a sport where green initiatives can sometimes feel like an afterthought, Arsenal’s women are part of the main conversation.

If Arsenal represent integration, Barcelona Femeni embody scale. Few teams in world football, men’s or women’s, have ridden the wave of popularity quite like Barcelona’s women, whose dominance on the pitch has been matched by their cultural reach off it. Their rise has been underpinned by early professionalisation and a willingness to treat the women’s team as a standalone commercial entity, complete with their own sponsors and revenue streams.

That independence has allowed Barcelona to experiment. From partnerships with organisations like United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to campaigns that tie football to broader social causes, the club has positioned its women’s team as a platform for advocacy. Sustainability sits naturally within that framework. When your fanbase is global, digitally engaged and values-driven, environmental messaging is not a risk, it is an expectation.

Did you know, 100,000 tonnes of sportswear ends up in landfill every year in the UK alone?

Barcelona’s influence also extends beyond their own operations. As one of the most successful and visible teams in the sport – fresh from a domestic treble and continued European contention – they set the tone for what elite women’s football looks like in practice. If Barcelona normalise sustainability, others will follow, whether out of conviction or competitive necessity.

Then there is Olympique Lyonnais Feminin, the game’s original superpower. Lyon’s dominance in Europe has long been built on innovation, and that ethos now extends to infrastructure. The club’s recent shift towards larger, more modern venues – including the Parc Olympique Lyonnais – is not just about accommodating demand, but about future-proofing the matchday experience.

Modern stadiums bring modern expectations: energy efficiency, waste reduction, smarter logistics. Lyon’s willingness to rethink where and how their women play reflects a broader trend in the game, where sustainability is increasingly tied to growth. Bigger crowds mean bigger impact, but also bigger responsibility.

It would be easy, at this point, to slip into self-congratulation. Women’s football, after all, is still a fraction of the size of the men’s game in terms of emissions. But that is precisely why this moment matters. The structures being built now will define the sport for decades. Get it right, and sustainability becomes a core principle rather than a corrective measure.

There are encouraging signs beyond club level. UEFA’s recent ESG strategy and the sustainability framework around major tournaments like the Women’s Euros have placed climate action, infrastructure and circular economy principles at the heart of the game’s expansion. Women’s football is not just participating in these conversations; it is often leading them.

And perhaps that is the point. For all the talk of growth, of revenues, of closing the gap with the men’s game, women’s football does not have to follow the same path. In fact, it probably shouldn’t. The sport’s greatest strength lies in its difference – in its willingness to challenge assumptions and do things another way.

Sustainability, in that sense, is not a side project. It is a statement of identity. Big clubs, big crowds, big impact. But also, increasingly, big responsibility. And if the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Lyon continue to lead from the front, the women’s game might just prove that football can grow without losing its conscience.

To learn more about Pledgeball and how you can pledge to help your club shoot up the sustainability standings, visit Pledgeball.org.