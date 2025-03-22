Newcastle United and Liverpool are reportedly both keen on signing Lyon winger Malick Fofana and the player’s agent has discussed his future.

Belgium international Fofana has 10 goals and five assists in 35 appearances for Lyon this season, including an impressive seven goal involvements in nine Europa League matches.

The French club face Manchester United in the quarter-final of the Europa League and the 19-year-old will be a player to keep an eye on.

His fine form and incredible potential have caught the eye of several European giants, including Liverpool.

The Reds could be in the market for a new winger this summer amidst interest in Luis Diaz from Barcelona.

Darwin Nunez also has an uncertain future and is expected to leave the Premier League leaders this summer.

You can’t forget about Mohamed Salah as well. The Egyptian is out of contract this summer and if he leaves, Arne Slot will have one hell of a job on replacing him and his 44 goal contributions in this season’s Premier League.

Fofana would be a signing for the future but is certainly capable of contributing straight away, though you can forgive him if it takes a year to settle and adapt to English football.

He is not short of options and also has interest from Newcastle. Interestingly, the teenager’s agent, Bobo Fofana, has said his heart is set on Liverpool but “the choice of reason” is the Magpies.

“The choice of the heart would be Liverpool,” he said (via Sport Witness).

“He has the potential to become a regular, and above all, we’d like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and El Hadji Diouf.

“Now, the choice of reason would be Newcastle, a well-structured club that could be a first step to gain experience before, perhaps, joining a top five European club.”

“He has the profile to succeed in the Premier League. He possesses qualities similar to those of Manchester United’s Amad Diallo: speed, impact, and the ability to create chances. There’s no doubt he can shine.”

Lyon are in a difficult position financially so will be open to cashing in on Fofana this summer.

More sales are needed after offloading Jeffinho, Gift Orban and Maxence Caqueret in the January transfer window and Fofana is someone likely to attract a significant fee.

“He’s a valuable player for the squad, bringing speed and impact,” Bobo Fofana added.

“He has the potential to become a key part of the team and be a long-term player. However, as we know, OL is under the surveillance of the DNCG (National Football Commission) and will have to sell again this summer.

“Anything remains possible. Otherwise, he is gaining more and more maturity, and, above all, he knows how to be decisive on the national and European scene.”

