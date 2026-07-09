With only eight teams and eight games of this most political of all World Cups remaining, the time has come to ask: who do FIFA most want to win it from here?

It’s definitely not them. Or them, that would be unbearable. But despite more awkward Euro dominance even in conditions that should have levelled the playing field, there are still some decent options out there for Gianni Infantino and co.

So, obviously, we ranked them because to be honest we just like ranking stuff.

Here are the same teams ranked by pressure.

8) Belgium

Under normal circumstances, Belgium would be right up there with Switzerland as the least bad UEFA winner.

Political establishment heartlands, aren’t they? Your Belgiums, your Switzerlands.

A clear worst-case scenario now for FIFA, though. Every day Belgium remain in the competition is another reminder of the Balogun stunt they pulled that was absolutely definitely not to try and calm down another pathetic toddler tantrum from the very stable Cheeto, whose every whim and desire for a peace prize must be indulged until the tournament is over.

Trump’s definitely insignificant intervention that had absolutely no bearing on FIFA just happening to decide entirely by themselves to do something that hasn’t happened since an, if anything, even more corrupt decision to allow a suspended Garrincha to play for Brazil in 1962 had a disastrously and hilariously self-defeating effect.

A previously likeable, fun, hearts-and-minds-winning, progressive American team instantly just became another cartoon bunch of Yank villains, who slowly transformed into a corn cob in the face of a bang average Belgium side sparked into their best/only actual proper performance of the tournament so far by the simmering injustice of it all.

Imagine how much Gianni Infantino is currently bricking it at the prospect of Donald Trump having to present the trophy to the team that took – and will, presumably, on any march to glory continue to take – the p*** out of his dancing.

A Belgium win would, at best, spark an international incident. FIFA desperately need Spain to do them a solid in the last eight.

7) England

Traditionally the worst option for FIFA and basically anyone who isn’t English, because the English will be absolutely unbearable about it for an interminable amount of time. It would be Arsenal winning the Premier League, multiplied by Tottenham ending their trophy drought to the power of the Carabao suddenly becoming a very big and important trophy when Newcastle won it.

It would be, for everyone else, f*cking awful is what we’re saying here.

An entire globe that has never understood the nuance behind Three Lions – nuance that, it must be noted, isn’t entirely grasped by everyone in England either – will never ever hear the end of it ever again. If the football does indeed find its way home, there will not be a cave on earth remote enough to escape the unbearableness of it all.

And that’s just for regular folk. FIFA will also hate it just in general because they hate England, representing as they do the most conspicuously and gaudily wealthy member of the most conspicuously and gaudily wealthy UEFA, a confederation that is close to open revolt with a global body that has worked out it doesn’t need UEFA.

Not as long as it can keep the cash flowing for all the other, far more dependant confederations. But they could still really do without UEFA continuing to totally dominate global tournaments even when they take place in the theoretically least suitable conditions for especially northern European teams to thrive.

If England – f*cking England – can win a warm-weather World Cup, then what hope do Africa, Asia and the Americas have? And at some point, those confederations upon which FIFA and Infantino rely for support are going to want more than participation medals.

A win for England would also mean one win each within the last six tournaments for UEFA’s big five. That’s a sub-optimal look for FIFA.

England are in The World Cup New Order: Germany and Brazil left behind

6) France

France less suitable for FIFA than Spain purely because they’ve won it more recently and FIFA could really do with shaking that ‘closed shop’ tag, unless it means reluctantly clearing a path for Messi and Argentina because they are at least Not European.

We’re not entirely at odds with FIFA here ourselves, to be honest. One of the very greatest things about the World Cup is specifically the fact that while the pool of winners is small it’s still reasonably open within that pool, that one team doesn’t dominate for lengthy spells. Only two teams have ever retained the World Cup title, and no player has ever won more than one Golden Boot.

It’s obviously useful to the idea of a global game for that to remain the case. France going on a run of W-RU-W and/or Mr World Cup Kylian Mbappe winning a second Golden Boot starts to veer towards a hegemony that hasn’t existed since Brazil’s 1958-1970 pomp, and even they had the good grace to make a complete bollocks of 1966 along the way.

The bad news for FIFA is that this is looking the increasingly likely outcome.

5) Spain

Easy to think of Spain as one of the World Cup’s real big guns, but they’re actually not. Not really. They’re not France or Germany or even Netherlands in terms of consistent there-or-thereabouts World Cup performances across the decades.

Heck, they’re not even England by that measure. Their 2010 triumph, sandwiched between European titles for a genuinely absurd team, remains even now only the second time they’ve even reached the final four. And the only World Cup in which they’ve actually even played a semi-final because their previous best in 1950 featured a final four-team group, in which Spain came last.

They’ve only managed four other quarter-finals before this one.

The perception rather than reality of Spain’s historical World Cup performance means it would be hard to paint a success for them as something novel, but it’s definitely not the worst outcome from a largely unhelpful final eight.

4) Norway

They’d definitely take it.

It’s a new winner, which we suspect FIFA would like because, again, the expansion to 48 teams could really do with at least showing significant signs of stopping the World Cup winners being a cosy closed shop.

With the notable and admirable exception of Croatia, even playing in (never mind winning) the World Cup final is largely the preserve now of Germany, France, Argentina, Netherlands, occasionally Spain and, in the still relatively recent but receding past, Italy.

Another breakthrough from a smaller UEFA nation doesn’t help as much as it would coming from literally any other confederation, but it’s definitely better than nothing.

3) Switzerland

Obviously the most FIFA of all the UEFA countries, and not just because FIFA’s headquarters – despite their mounting shoulder-shrugging antipathy to all things UEFA – are still in Zurich.

Switzerland are also just inoffensive, aren’t they? Far less bolshy than their UEFA stablemates. This is not one of the big beasts of Europe that could threaten FIFA’s superiority if they were really minded to.

And you’ve got all the other reasons Norway is acceptable on top as well.

2) Argentina

Fixing it for him again, aren’t they? For Lionel Messi? Not immediately clear why they’re still fixing it for him to win it, because our understanding from Very Normal Online Ronaldo Stans was that it was to make sure he had more World Cups than their hero and thus artificially skew a GOAT debate that exists solely in their heads and has been entirely settled in the minds of everyone else.

Now Ronaldo has no prospect of winning a World Cup, surely the need for FIFA to continue rigging World Cups in his favour – something they also really gambled on only bothering to do at all very late in his career, it must be said – has also passed?

But old (well, relatively new) habits die hard. Or the officials for Argentina-Egypt didn’t get the memo, because surprise, surprise, they were at it again with a series of irritating decisions that, if anyone is minded to be intellectually honest about it for five minutes, were irritating mainly because they were correct.

We do genuinely sympathise whenever the Dreaded Vee Eh Are chalks of a beautiful or funny goal – and Egypt’s disallowed effort fits perfectly inside both categories. But when your fume begins ‘Yes, it’s a foul but…’ the ice upon which you moralise is wafer-thin indeed.

1) Morocco

FIFA would bloody love the winner to be African.

Asian would work just as well. Or North or Central American. Or even anyone South American that hasn’t already had a go.

Just something. Some sign that a real breakthrough is happening outside the World Cup-hogging Western Europe-Argentina-Brazil heartlands.

This Morocco team is not just FIFA’s only candidate right here and now, but also the best bet for the foreseeable. They have a mix of genuine star quality and squad depth that no other contender for this particular role possesses and, crucially, some genuine business-end tournament smarts having backed up the new-ground-breaking semi-final in Qatar with another mighty impressive run to at least the final eight here.

This was supposed be the tournament that marked the beginning of the end of the UEFA hegemony, with Europe the smallest pound-for-pound winner from the 48-team expansion ahead of a tournament played in conditions the European mind could not comprehend. And yet if we accept as we must that three-time winners and current defending champions Argentina aren’t really new blood then Morocco are already the last team standing for FIFA with Europe having in fact increased their quarter-final share from five teams in Qatar to six in North America.