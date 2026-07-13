World Cup auction sees 99p starting bids for Pele, Cantona and Maldini shirts

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Signed shirts from Kevin De Bruyne, Pele, Eric Cantona and Paulo Maldini are being sold for starting bids of just 99p in a stunning one-off World Cup auction but fans will have to be quick.

A live auction hosted by Arsenal, Chelsea and England legend Ashley Cole will sell some of football’s rarest and most sought-after memorabilia at 6pm on Monday 13 July, allowing fans to buy items from starting bids of less than £1.

The auction is part of Ebay Live’s ‘Summer of Football’ which has brought together a live auction format for the first time ever. Items will be sold instantly as part of a live stream here and there will be a huge selection of rare and unique items.

They include a signed Kevin De Bruyne signed Manchester City and a Manchester United shirt signed by French superstar Eric Cantona, as well as retro shirts signed by Paulo Maldini and Gary Lineker. There is also a Brazil shirt signed by the legendary World Cup winner Pele, as well as boots signed by fellow Brazilian Kaka.

Ashley Cole is hosting the auction after his brief managerial spell in Italy. It is the first time he has ever hosted a live Ebay auction and signed pieces from his collection will also go up for auction during the stream. Cole will also be talking about some of his football experiences at club and international level as part of the auction event.

Previous Ebay Live auctions have offered signed shirts and boots from legends such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and the auction site is promising major live auctions throughout the World Cup tournament. Fans can log on with a standard Ebay account and live bid on items, with bids starting from as little as 99p for auctions.

Ebay Live is a new venture from the world’s largest auction site. It features special auction events on live streams and instant bidding, which means buyers do not have to wait days for an auction to end. The Summer of Football will feature shirts, boots, signed images and even rare football trading cards in a series of auctions held each day of the World Cup.

You can see all of the auctions here.