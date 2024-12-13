World Cup draw in full: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland learn opponents

England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have learned their opponents for the 2026 World Cup qualification group stage after the draw on Friday.

England have been drawn against Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra with Thomas Tuchel leading the Three Lions into his first qualification phase.

The Three Lions appointed the German earlier this year after Gareth Southgate left his role as head coach after losing 2-1 to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Germany.

Elsewhere, Wales will play Belgium, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein in their group, while Scotland are set to face Greece, Belarus, plus the loser of the Nations League quarter-final between Portugal and Denmark.

Northern Ireland will come up against the winner of the Nations League clash between Germany and Italy, as well as Slovakia and Luxembourg.

The games will be played across five international breaks: 21-25 March, 6-10 June, 4-9 September, 9-14 October and 13-18 November.

16 European teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico with all 12 group winners progressing through, before the runners-up face in the play-offs.

The 2026 World Cup qualification draw in full:

Group A: Germany/Italy (winner), Slovakia, NORTHERN IRELAND, Luxembourg.

Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo.

Group C: Portugal/Denmark (loser), Greece, SCOTLAND, Belarus.

Group D: France/Croatia (winner), Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan.

Group E: Spain/Netherlands (winner), Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria.

Group F: Portugal/Denmark (winner), Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia.

Group G: Spain/Netherlands (loser), Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta.

Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cyprus, San Marino.

Group I: Germany/Italy (loser), Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova.

Group J: Belgium, WALES, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein.

Group K: ENGLAND, Serbia, Albania, Latvia, Andorra.

Group L: France/Croatia (loser), Czech Republic, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar.