Super-sub Merino nets late Spain winner to end Ronaldo’s World Cup dream

Substitute Mikel Merino scored an injury-time winner as Spain beat Portugal 1-0 to advance to the World Cup quarter-finals and end Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of winning football’s biggest prize.

Mikel Oyarzabal should have opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Dani Olmo sent him through on goal with a clever first-time pass. Oyarzabal was kept onside by Portugal defender Renato Veiga but surprisingly sent his left-footed effort wide.

Diogo Costa pulled off an outstanding double save in the 16th minute, denying Lamine Yamal’s curling shot before tipping an Alex Baena effort wide of the post.

Nuno Mendes almost opened the scoring shortly before half time. Portugal caught Spain out with a short corner, and Mendes rifled a shot at goal which Pedro Porro headed onto the crossbar.

The two sides went into the break level, but there was an early blow for Portugal after the restart as Mendes pulled up with an injury after sliding in to block a Yamal cross. That left substitute Nelson Semedo with the job of defending Yamal.

Veiga bravely blocked a powerful Pedri shot in the 61st minute, after Olmo demonstrated good footwork to set up his Barcelona team-mate on the edge of the box.

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Baena then forced a low diving save from Costa as Spain attempted to ramp up the pressure.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente brought on the likes of Ferran Torres, Fabian Ruiz and Merino, and those substitutions won them the game.

Merino played a quick free-kick before running in behind Ruben Dias and being picked out by a clever Torres pass. The Arsenal midfielder made no mistake with a composed finish into the near bottom corner.

Bernardo Silva and Joao Neves both missed headers in stoppage time as Spain held on to set up a quarter-final clash against either the US or Belgium.

Ronaldo, now 41, had been dreaming of winning the World Cup for the first time in his career, having already admitted this tournament will be his last.

However, the legendary striker was largely anonymous as Merino extinguished his hopes of lifting football’s biggest prize in a glorious last hurrah.

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