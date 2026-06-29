Felix Nmecha has been linked with moves to Man Utd and Newcastle.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha has decided where his future could lie amid reports linking him with Man Utd and Newcastle.

The Germany international has been starring at the World Cup for Julian Nagelsmann’s side with Nmecha starting all three of their fixtures.

Germany have qualified from their group as winners and will play Paraguay in the Round of 32 at the World Cup, giving Nmecha’s suitors another chance to scout him from the comfort of their own home.

Man Utd, Newcastle and Man City have all been linked with potential moves for Nmecha, although the latter have just struck a huge £116m agreement to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

It is unclear whether Man City will be willing to spend big on another midfielder again this summer but Man Utd are definitely in the market for a huge deal.

West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes is clearly a target but Man Utd face competition from Tottenham, who are reportedly prepared to pay more than the Red Devils.

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Man Utd could sign at least one more midfielder, after lining up a deal to sign Atalanta star Ederson, although their plan could change after Manuel Ugarte – who they were counting on selling – picked up an injury at the World Cup.

Newcastle are also being linked with Nmecha as both Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali the subject of strong interest from other Premier League clubs.

And now German newspaper Bild have revealed that the ‘poker is heating up’ in the race to sign Nmecha from Dortmund this summer with the report crediting Man Utd, Man City and Newcastle with interest.

Touching on interest from Newcastle in Nmecha, Bild adds: ‘The Magpies see Nmecha as a possible successor to Bruno Guimarães (28). The Brazilian international has been linked with Arsenal for weeks. Newcastle are said to have already rejected an initial offer from the London club of around €64 million (£55m) – but the transfer saga is far from over.’

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If Guimaraes does leave St James’ Park for Arsenal or elsewhere, then Newcastle ‘could make a serious move’ to sign Nmecha, however a move to Man Utd or Man City would ‘hold a much stronger appeal’ to the 25-year-old.

Any side interested in signing Nmecha this summer could face an uphill battle as Bild continues by claiming that Dortmund want at least €120m for him.

The report read: ‘BILD has learned that the management team around CEO Lars Ricken (49) and sporting director Ole Book (40) feels they are in a comfortable position. The reason: Nmecha extended his contract long-term until 2030 even before the World Cup. Therefore, the internally set pain threshold remains unchanged: Interested clubs shouldn’t even bother contacting Dortmund for less than €120 million – and likely significantly more.’

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