A simple solution to World Cup tactics breaks

We’re desperately trying to move on to the World Cup in the Mailbox, with the new laws under scrutiny. But surely it’s easy.

Send your mails on the World Cup and/or transfer plans to theeeditor@football365.com

I enjoyed your earlier article headlined ‘More VAR, fewer tactical timeouts and advert breaks among law changes for the World Cup’ written by Ian Watson.

Some good stuff, some bad stuff as is always the case, but one thing that stuck me was the ‘Goalkeeper injuries and tactical time-outs’ section, where as it stands there is no agreement about how to how to implement a rule about how to prevent a goalkeeper feigning injury, receiving ‘treatment’ whilst the other members of the team have a quick chat with their manager/coach.

It struck me that the seeing as rehydration pauses that need to be introduced in this WC also throw up a similar scenario, whereby the mandated drinks break becomes a coaching opportunity.

Why not move the ‘drink stations’ halfway up each half of the pitch, and have only designated FIFA officials provide the drinks? The countries’ staff can provide the actual drinks (some players may want specific stuff) to the officials who can then check there are no notes or whatever stuck to the bottles, and hand them to the players. The managers & coaching staff have to stay in the technical area, which is already defined and get booked if they don’t? Easy isn’t it?

Going back to the goalkeepers ‘faking injury’ rule, it seems like their should be an easy fix. Perhaps the only people allowed to enter the pitch have medical accreditations, the rest of the players congregate on their own 18 yard lie/in the ‘D’/ and the manager and anyone else with a ‘coaching’ accreditation have to stay within the technical area?

This seems simple to me, but perhaps I’m missing something.

A, LFC, Montreal

A long suffering Tottenham season ticket holder based thousands of miles away in Singapore since Gazza hammered in that freekick in 1991 here.

Seeing us agree deals for Robertson and Senesi on free agency sparks hope but that got quashed by the Savinho in at record price for a player with one goal all season.

Surely playing Mikey Moore there could make more sense or with the RDZ connection, splash that dough on Mitoma would be better spending?

Add a £35m bid for Bowen and a renewed £65m offer for MGW, we’ll fix the entire midfield.

And for cherry on the cake, sell Richarlison and splunk on Osimhen, we win the league with no European distractions.

You’re Welcome, Johan.

Ash, Singapore Spurs Supporters Club

A bit of reflection on an amazing season (such a shame it wasn’t a spectacular one).

Arteta has been fairly obviously using the Mourinho method for the League. Which is to lock it down against the top 6, and then beat the rest. Almost all our losses came against the top teams, and there was the Wolves aberration, which when you play at such razor thin margins you have to assume one of these games will go against you.

Feel like we used up all our luck in the League. We were close to giving away a penalty at West Ham, Saliba handball at Everton, etc. I know Raya saved us in the Premiership but the technique on penalties is beyond a joke. He’s moving seconds before the ball’s even been kicked. So easy to score pens against him.

In general, I’m all for back and forth between clubs and players, and very much if you give it you have to take it. But it should be noted how unprofessional City players were in the run up. Both Silva and Semenyo’s comments were OTT. Given how online our team is (which we now know), they clearly saw it all… And most importantly, Arsenal did not say a word or goad City players once in the final set of games. Kept their mouths shut and locked in.

I doubt Eze lasts beyond next season. Keeps being described as a moments player, but he was pretty terrible for the last few games and I doubt Arteta is going to keep this going long term (penalty not withstanding).

On a lesser note – Adidas have done pretty cool merch stuff this year (the Places collab was amazing). But the Champions merch has been awful! We deserve more than the gothic font and CHAMPIONS written on it in felt tip. Will I still buy it? Of course.



Sandeep (does Johnny Nic like anything related to football these days?).

…Dear Arsenal stat nerds

You’ve written hundreds and hundreds of words quoting stat after stat.

But I’ll believe my own eyes over all that and can confirm Arsenal are about as fun to watch as surprise castration.

Thanks for coming to MY TED talk.

All the best for next season everyone.

BigBadHoss, Whitley Bay

…Well there was some decent exchange in the mailbox; Ryan and RHT/TS made some good points. And there were some other…. less good points.

I mean Joshua there’s always that quote about lies, damned lies and statistics. What matters most is what’s offered on the pitch. xg means nothing and it’s one of these faux stats that people have made up to try to quantify the unquantifiable. For example in the Champ Hull City are second from bottom on xg but they’re getting promoted. “not the time-wasting, fouling defense only horrors”.

Harold- Beyond the ridiculous strawman arguments that you’re making in your email, nobody is complaining about scoring from set pieces. It’s a definite skill and watching a cleverly worked out set piece work is a satisfying part of football. Watching five men grapple each other, crowd the goalkeeper and then resort to tears when they don’t get anything is not satisfying. Again means, ends, justifying something something

Çongrats to Numnum displaying the sort of erudition I’d expect from someone who’d enjoy that sort of season.

I think Johnny Nic wrote a decent article. You’re never going to agree with everything someone writes but I think he “hit the nail on the head so hard it’s still ringing” to quote a fellow mailboxer.

And the response from Arsenal fans proving that they’re just crybullies. Gabriel should have missed 20% of the season after hitting Woltemade in the face and headbutting Haaland. Remember the Martinelli scenes where he pushed the injured liverpool player off the pitch and then we’re told from people like Phil that they’ve been treated unfairly because they’re not getting penalties and all other teams are being meanies. Additionally, whataboutism doesn’t change my point. I am a United fan and I will be forever embarrassed at that performance where we stopped the Invincibles on 49 games. I hate that performance gets replayed over and over; I literally physically cringe because I am an objective football fan.Trying to explain away your shitty style of football, histrionics and contant gamesmanship just because other teams have done have done it and now it’s your tune is puerile and infantile.

Speaking of Hull, I’m hoping for another year of Ian Holloway/Blackpool-esque madness based on their finishing and apparent apathy for defense. Sergei Jakorivic looks like a man who has the right blend of tactical nous and cavalier approach to football which should make their games fun to watch next season. Also as a South African, kinda weird to be able to watch my team in the World Cup after 16 years! Hamba Phambili Bafana Bafana!

Disgruntled, RSA

…Arsenal are still living rent free in the heads of rival fans. And Arsenal fans are no doubt absolutely loving it.

Dan, London

…Never before have I wished for an English team to lose a Champions League final. But these are new times.

Arsenal have taken the joy out of football for me, using methods such as:

Defenders diving at the slightest touch. Gabriel has produced some real moments.

Time wasting. Three different players for a throw-in in the first half? Come on.

Grappling at corners. Great to watch.

Whinging at officials. Arteta is rarely in the technical area.

Diving for a penalty.

Of course it’s not just Arsenal, but they are arguably best at it. “It” not being football.

All of these are easily solvable by the powers that be, but it doesn’t feel like the motive is there. More controversy means more talking points, and perhaps more money?

Are any of the above really worse than Southampton’s spying episode? They have more impact in my opinion.

I remember my childhood days playing 60 seconds or whatever, and the Norwich City player Robert Fleck was one of the players I pretended to be. I’m a Newcastle fan, but the joy of watching Norwich in Europe, going head to head with the Euro giants stuck in my head. I can’t imagine trying to be any Arsenal player in their current guise.

They have been the worst winners of the Premier League I can recall. Joyless Division.

Simon S, NUFC, Cheshire

…I have to say, proper quality mailbox this morning. God, people really aren’t happy are they? I feel like Eric Cartman licking the tears off Scott Tenorman as each word punctuates the sheer bitterness & vitriol rival fans have for Mikel Arteta and his obstinate Reds. In short order;

Chris C, delightful mail. I bet he enjoyed the lovely weather seeping through his glass house as he typed away next to the stones he loves throwing. Being moralised at by a sportswashing, brutish club who engage in the exact same dark arts we do (50 minutes of the ball being in play, ‘member that?) but just aren’t as good at it. Don’t talk about class please, you vandalised the team bus of the rival you supposedly respect so much this very year (Obviously this doesn’t apply to the vast majority) and you sold your soul for a bit of fizzy Carabao. And Newcastle fans aren’t to blame for that themselves, just as any fan base isn’t responsible for the deals their club makes, but it reeks of hypocrisy banging on about how Mikel instructs his team to play when good ol’ Eddie Howe has done the exact same thing multiple times.

Late-stage capitalism? Brilliant, gave me a right chuckle that one. Just like capitalism itself, I find the ones who moan about it the most are the ones who can’t thrive in it nor are they able to meaningfully provide any other alternative. Could be a F365 article actually, the comments would be hilarious. I wonder who gets the short stick of Communism?

Ohh Johnny Nic. Whenever he goes on one of his old man shouting at the clouds style rants, I remind myself that he’s backed Arteta to be sacked for at least two years now and his ideal replacement for him was Thomas Frank. Nothing more needs to be said honestly.

Finally, I’ll just say that the parade was incredible. Honestly restored a bit of faith in humanity for me seeing all comers from all backgrounds come together in beautiful harmony. I think ultimately, that’s what football is actually about.

Have a good one guys. It’s a nice day.

Jm, Ireland

…On Sunday, my nephew travelled down from Gloucester to join me for the Arsenal parade. I was already emotional, having lost the final the day before and very much thinking about my brother who passed away.

But then I saw my nephew’s face. I saw the complete, unbridled joy. He’s 16, and had never seen us win the league. He was being sustained by the FA Cup in 2014. Yet here he was, the day after a heartbreaking loss, overcome by happiness at seeing the hundreds of thousands people who felt exactly the same as him. He lead chants, banged the barrier, popped a flare, and smiled all day.

I bought him some tat memorabilia for him, found a space to stand, and then sang songs for 4 hours before the bus whipped by. We then went into the melee that was Holloway Road, where he got to sing, dance, bogle and make merry. Seeing him jumping into dance circles made me think about the way my brother used to celebrate. Full throated, unembarrassed and uncaring of other opinions. I then left him to enjoy some time to himself; no one needs their tubby uncle ruining their vibes. As I left him dancing outside a jerk chicken restaurant that was pumping out bashment, a wave of emotion overwhelmed me.

As I walked home, through the crowds, everyone in various states of delirium, I thought about my brother. I thought about how the photos I received from my cousins from various points of the route only happened because he was the first of us. My nieces and nephews in the crowds, in their little kits, I am unashamed to say I burst into tears. I sat on a bench by the Sobell centre, watching an endless wave of Arsenal fans walk past. Its been a long 22 years, but Sunday made it worth it. However I feel the baton has been passed to my nephew, he is now the family super fan. Bittersweet and beautiful.

We’re the Premier League champions, and it feels really great.

John Matrix AFC

,,,Did you know my nans left leg fell off – she blamed Arsenal.

Did you know we are affecting every game at the world cup – living in FIFA’s minds it seems – we aren’t playing but we are responsible apparently.

We invented shithousery – although for 20 years it seems we were the victim of it and we cried FOUL – we were told to toughen it up – we did – now the bullies are bullied and you have all run home to tell your Da, awwwwhhh.

We have Stewie Griffin – the mean obsessed troll who you all fawn over as little Stewie says it better than you – that says heaps about you as we all know what Stewart is. Look in the mirror and say slowly – Stewie is better than me, smarter than me and that’s why I like his depressing missives – would always much rather be on this side of the fence chaps and chapettes.

We are the worst champions since the last worst champions – but you all seem to miss the point – but say it constantly – CHAMPIONS, CHAMPIONS – The Arsenal are Champions – we did it and your team DID NOT and probably NEVER WILL

You all say ahhhh but we play pretty football – but you are losers we are not. Y’all want us to play pretty again so you can take the piss again for the opposite reason. You will all work it out one day – while we The Arsenal – have already done that, bought the t-shirt and actually won the trophy. It’s better for you all to show better support for your own team and they might achieve… something….Yeah right!

London Gooner in Oz (why don’t you talk about your team more – it’s just weird!)