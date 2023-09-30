‘Worried’ Arsenal hero makes Wenger, Postecoglou comparison amid Spurs ‘transformation’

Martin Keown thinks Tottenham’s “transformation” under Ange Postecoglou is similar to Arsenal’s after Arsene Wenger joined the Gunners in the 1990s.

Wenger took charge of the Londoners in 1996 and won a domestic double in only his second season at the helm.

He left Arsenal in 2018 having won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, and seven Community Shields.

Winning trophies was not the only thing he was known for in England, but how he transformed the culture at Highbury, implementing a strict diet and eradicating the drinking culture in English football.

Other clubs would soon follow suit and Wenger is now regarded as one of the most influential football managers of all time.

So it is a massive compliment to Postecoglou that his early work in the other half of north London reminds a former Gunners player of Wenger.

Spurs are enjoying life under Big Ange. They are still unbeaten in six Premier League matches, impressively drawing at Arsenal last weekend.

It’s still early days and the club’s second-round exit in the Carabao Cup will have disappointed fans, especially with Spurs looking to end a 15-year trophy drought.

READ MORE: 20) Ten Hag 19) Poch 3) Klopp 2) Big Ange – Ranking all 20 Premier League managers so far

Postecoglou has, like Wenger, changed the culture at Spurs; mainly because he had little choice.

The atmosphere at the club was very bleak under Antonio Conte last term. From the Italian’s brutal, public, assessment of his players and the club to his negative tactics, the players and fans were miserable for the whole campaign.

Spurs’ quick turnaround in fortunes has seen the Australian manager receive some big praise from former Arsenal defender Keown, who adds that they “look a better team” without Harry Kane.

“Tottenham’s transformation under Ange Postecoglou feels familiar,” Keown wrote in his column for The Mail. “It’s transporting me back to 1996, when Arsene Wenger walked through the door at Arsenal. Almost overnight, he instilled belief in us.

“Under George Graham, I had been told my job was to win the ball and give it to someone who could play.

“But Wenger told me, and others, that he trusted us and we should all play with the freedom to express ourselves. Suddenly, I felt like a footballer, totally fulfilled, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“As worrying as it is for me to admit as an Arsenal fan, I see that same belief being passed on to Tottenham’s players by Postecoglou. Even after selling Harry Kane, they look a better team and totally unified.

“They have a manager who believes in them in a way that Antonio Conte didn’t, and Postecoglou’s style of play is striking.”

READ MORE: Tottenham 4-7 Liverpool combined XI: Alisson, Trent, Robertson get in ahead of in-form Spurs trio