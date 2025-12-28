‘Worried’ Rooney reveals what Man Utd ‘really need’ in January after ‘poor performance’ vs Newcastle

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has explained what he thinks his former club “really need” in January after their “poor performance” vs Newcastle.

The Red Devils earned a valuable 1-0 win against Newcastle United on Boxing Day, with the Premier League giants sitting sixth in the table after 18 matches.

United’s positive summer transfer window has certainly helped to improve Ruben Amorim‘s side after they finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy last term.

Despite this, Man Utd certainly need upgrades in a few positions if they are to continue their progression in the next year or so.

And Rooney has argued that the Red Devils were “poor” against Newcastle and has revealed what they “really need” in January.

“I was worried when I saw the performance, if I’m honest,” Rooney said on BBC’s Match of the Day about Man Utd’s 1-0 win over Newcastle.

“The manager changed the formation and went with a back four, which a lot of people have been asking for, I know they didn’t concede a goal but they didn’t look comfortable and Newcastle were putting them under pressure, especially in the second half.

“When I look at the squad and the bench, what they’ve got there, they really need players in to try to help them challenge to get into the top four.

“Listen, it’s great to see the young players on the bench and getting opportunities but it needs to be at the right time as well, and it’s not, it’s not sustainable at all. They need players in.

‘They’ve obviously lost some important players and Bruno [Fernandes] is a big loss but the home games under Amorim, you look at the possession from the Newcastle game, 33 per cent at Old Trafford, I know when the fans go to that stadium they want to see the team with the ball, they want to see them entertaining, getting crosses in the box and getting shots in.

“It was a poor performance but they found a way to win.”

Roy Keane, meanwhile, was a tad more optimistic about Man Utd than Rooney, though he has insisted that they “have to kick on now”.

“We have seen a big win for Man Utd. To come out and win an ugly game, specifically from a defensive point of view, keeping that clean sheet,” Keane said.

“There has to be pride in your defending. An ugly win but a big win.

“The goal was fantastic, a special goal. But if you want to make progress, it has got to be about being defensively solid. It is a start in terms of momentum for the younger players but you have to find something.

“Digging out results. The teams I played in, we didn’t play well every week but we dug in. They have to kick on now.”