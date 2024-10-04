Bruno Fernandes is one of the worst finishers in the Premier League this season

Manchester United have issues at both ends of the pitch but finishing is clearly an issue, with three of the worst 10 finishers in the Premier League wearing red.

We use xG because that’s the most reliable measure over several games. And it’s not looking good for United.

10) Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham)

Expected goals: 1.2

Actual goals: 0

There were seven shots v Leicester City without a goal, and he was given only one more Premier League start before he was relegated to the bench. Three-goal Raul Jimenez will take some shifting.

9) Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Expected goals: 1.2

Actual goals: 0

Reportedly very close to losing his starting spot, with Arne Slot quite vocal about expecting more attacking output from the Hungarian. One shot on target in six Premier League games is just not good enough.

8) Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Expected goals: 2.3

Actual goals: 1

Opta have clocked him missing four Big Chances this season, which has become a factor in Crystal Palace’s unexpectedly poor start to the season. Has taken more shots from free-kicks than any other Premier League player this season, while only two players (Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo) have taken more shots in total.

7) Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

Expected goals: 2.3

Actual goals: 1

He’s still wondering how he didn’t score against Fulham, Brighton or Crystal Palace.

6) Michail Antonio (West Ham)

Expected goals: 1.3

Actual goals: 0

Absolutely should not be starting Premier League games as a striker. Only one of his 10 attempts on goal have hit the target.

5) Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)

Expected goals: 3.4

Actual goals: 2

Scored in his last three games in all competitions, but really should have scored in his last three games in all competitions. Confidence should soar now and so should the goal tally. Only Ollie Watkins has missed more Big Chances this season.

4) Evanilson (Bournemouth)

Expected goals: 2.4

Actual goals: 1

Solanke’s replacement at Bournemouth finally got on the scoresheet v Southampton, having had a penalty saved v Chelsea, which is a pretty expensive miss in terms of xG.

3) Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United)

Expected goals: 2.4

Actual goals: 1

Finished ahead of his xG for Bologna last season but has looked a little out of his depth for Manchester United this season. Tricky to see him keeping his place with Rasmus Hojlund now fit.

2) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Expected goals: 1.9

Actual goals: 0

No Premier League player has taken more shots without scoring this season. He probably should stop shooting from 20 yards as it’s absolutely not working.

1) Cameron Archer (Southampton)

Expected goals: 2.3

Actual goals: 0

No kind way of saying he is not good enough for Premier League football. He is likely to drop down this list only because he has lost his place in the Southampton line-up.