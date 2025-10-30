Florian Wirtz joins Man Utd duo and worst Prem finisher in shameful list

Beto. Oh Beto. Nobody is worse than Beto in the Premier League but he is in good company with a £100m footballer.

There are also two Manchester United misfirers as we look at the players who have most underperformed on their xG this season.

What is xG? It’s a metric used to determine how likely a player is to score a chance and to calculate how many goals a team is expected to score in a match.

So when you add up all those xGs, you get a rough idea of how many goals a player should be expected to score over a season. And right now, it’s not looking good for some…

Who are the worst finishers in the Premier League?

10) Jhon Arias (Wolves)

Tasked with replacing the xG king that was Matheus Cunha, the Colombian has fallen well short. And when we say ‘well short’, we mean he is only hitting the target with 20% of his shots. And scoring with none of them.

Actual goals: 0

xG: 1

If ever a signing summed up #WWFC recruitment policy, this is it; Jhon Arias was signed on the back of four good games in a Club World Cup Nobody had even heard of him before that, (apart from Football Manager lovers). There’s no way he’s a footballer. — Shaun Taylor (@ST_1877) October 26, 2025

9) Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United)

Has taken more shots than Mo Salah (who’s dead on his xG) in roughly half the number of Premier League minutes this season. His shots are taken from an average of 21 yards. That’s too many shots from too far away, fella.

Actual goals: 1

xG: 2

8) Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace)

“The traffic is really s*** – nothing like Villarreal – but I’m feeling good,” said Pino on life in London. But he is still awaiting his first goal for the team that creates the best chances in the Premier League.

Actual goals: 0

xG: 1.1

7) Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

Aside from a poor miss against Crystal Palace, it’s not been a case of the German wasting a whole host of chances. But this is a player who outscored his xG in every season in the Bundesliga, so Liverpool fans are right to expect more. If he’s going to be a f***ing monster, he needs to get his arse in gear.

Actual goals: 0

xG: 1.2

Wirtz. Isak. How did you miss those chances man. Salah made a clearance for Palace when we’re looking for a goal. Awful, awful day man — Azeem (@_AzeemP) September 27, 2025

6) Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

“You’re too much,” said Jose Mourinho after his Benfica side were destroyed by Gordon. And yet in the Premier League, the wait goes on for a goal this season. And Newcastle United are down in 12th in the Premier League.

Actual goals: 0

xG: 1.3

5) Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Strong-armed into staying with Forest this season, he has found himself in the midst of a relegation battle with Sean Dyche in charge. The poor sod. But maybe he should stop taking quite so many shots (again, more than Mo Salah at Liverpool).

Actual goals: 0

xG: 1.7

4) Amad Diallo (Manchester United)

Central (well, wide right) to how Manchester United play under Ruben Amorim, claiming his first Premier League assist of the season against Liverpool. But he is yet to score this season with any of his 11 shots.

Actual goals: 0

xG: 1.9

3) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Frankly, that’s what missing two penalties will do. Maybe he should hand them to the xG-destroying monster that is Bryan Mbeumo.

Actual goals: 2

xG: 4.3

2) Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Has to be on a very short list of Premier League strikers who claimed a hat-trick and still underscored on his xG against Bournemouth. He’s scored fewer goals than Antoine Semenyo from more than double the xG.

Actual goals: 5

xG: 7.9

1) Beto (Everton)

God loves a trier. But Everton fans do not love a trier. His chance v Manchester City was given an xG of 8.4.

Actual goals: 1

xG: 3.9

How did Beto miss this man .???? Manchester City 0:0 Everton pic.twitter.com/ThmeQw3Q0Y — Dr. Elder 🌹 (@Philip_ItisI) October 18, 2025

Who are the best finishers in the Premier League?

The players who are outscoring their xG by the greatest margin are:

1) Eli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)

2) Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

3) Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

4) Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

5) Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)