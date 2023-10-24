Sheffield United’s start now second worst in Premier League history but top/bottom 10 offers hope

The bad news for Sheffield United is that their current effort represents the second worst start to a Premier League season ever (if we exclude, as for reasons of comparative fairness we surely must, Portsmouth finding themselves on -6 points after nine games of the 2009/10 campaign).

The worse news for Sheffield United is that this means it is even worse than their own 2020/21 effort.

The slightly good news for Sheffield United is that the only team to have made a worse start to a Premier League season than theirs is Sheffield Wednesday.

The good news for Sheffield United is that three of the other nine in the top (bottom?) 10 stayed up in the end, sometimes with a bit to spare.

And the best news for Sheffield United is that there are three other clubs right now giving them hope; the Premier League’s current bottom four are all snugly inside the 50 worst nine-game starts ever.

Even we’re not about to do a top 50 rundown, but let’s look at that top/bottom 10 at least…

10. Swindon Town

The season: 1993/94

The start: P9 W0 D3 L6 GD-16 Pts 3

Did they survive? They did not

What happened: One of the best early Barclays stories. From before it was even the Barclays. Swindon had initially won promotion to the top flight through the play-offs in 1990. But some dodgy payments saw them demoted. Initially, they were demoted to Division Three before on appeal successfully arguing that this was in fact two demotions. So back into Division Two they went. Which became Division One in 1992/93, when Swindon were once again successful in the play-offs and this time did get their chance in what was by now the Premier League.

Manager Glenn Hoddle swanned off to Chelsea, though, leaving his assistant John Gorman to take the reins. They didn’t win a top-flight game until their 17th attempt, beating QPR 1-0 in November in the first of just five wins all season.

Swindon set all manner of records and benchmarks for Premier League worsts, most of which have now been beaten – fewest wins, most defeats, fewest points and so forth – but they remain the ‘proud’ owners of one Premier League record. A 5-0 defeat to Leeds on the final day left the long-since relegated Swindon the first and still only Premier League owners of a three-figure goals conceded column. With only 38 instead of 42 games now to reach that particular landmark, it’s a record they may never lose. Although a few teams might give it a crack this year.

The finish: 22nd: P42 W5 D15 L22 GD-53 Pts 30

9) Crystal Palace

The season: 2017/18

The start: P9 W1 D0 L8 GD-17 Pts 3

Did they survive? Yes, pretty easily in the end

What happened: Frank De Boer happened, not to be too blunt about it. And then also Roy Hodgson happened, hence the ‘Yes, easily in the end’. De Boer’s reign as Crystal Palace boss was short and spectacularly bad, placing him firmly in the conversation for worst ever Premier League manager. Kicking things off with a 3-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Huddersfield was a virtuoso start and he followed that up with further defeats to Liverpool – probably fair enough – and also Swansea and Burnley – probably less fair enough.

The fourth of those defeats was enough for Palace to pull the plug, and credit where the tiniest possible visible quantity of credit is due: at least they went early once it was clear what was happening.

In came Uncle Roy and, while it took time, the ship was righted soon enough. Things did get even worse for a little while there, though. Hodgson is only one man and could not make an instant impression on his new charges as they fell to another home defeat, this time to Southampton, before brutal back-to-back away trips to Manchester went precisely as expected: 5-0 at City, 4-0 at United. At this point, Palace had played seven, lost seven, scored none and conceded 17. Which is, you’ll be unsurprised to learn, the worst seven-game start to a Premier League season. And one that will take some beating.

But we’re interested in nine-game starts, and game eight saw a welcome if wildly unexpected 2-1 win over Chelsea. Palace were still bottom after losing narrowly to Tottenham at Wembley in the first week of November, but a corner had been turned. They lost just once – 3-2 at home to Arsenal – in the next 12 games, a run that lifted them to 12th. While a four-game losing run when fixtures took a turn for the difficult (three of those four games were against Spurs, Manchester United and Chelsea) briefly put them back in the bottom three, they then won five of their last eight games to finish, vaguely absurdly, as high as 11th and 11 points clear of the bottom three despite still managing a mere 44 points. Albeit effectively 44 points from 31 games having given the entire division a seven-game headstart.

The finish: 11th: P38 W11 D11 L16 GD-10 Pts 44

8. Newcastle

The season: 2018/19

The start: P9 W0 D2 L7 GD-8 Pts 2

Did they survive? Yes – 13 isn’t always an unlucky number

What happened: Nine games in, the only points Rafa Benitez’s side had to their name came from goalless draws at Cardiff and Crystal Palace. But honestly, what else can you expect from a squad that relies on the likes of Fabian Schar, Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy? By this point, the Magpies had already lost their first five home games – meaning their ultimately comfy survival story is also of current interest to Burnley fans – with their third point of the season arriving via yet another goalless draw at Southampton in game 10.

A first win (and first home points) finally arrived in November with a 1-0 success over Watford, and Newcastle then London bused their way to further successes that month against Bournemouth and Burnley. A run of three defeats in four games after Christmas – a nightmarish festive fixture list that included Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea – briefly dropped them back into the bottom three but successive wins – including one against Manchester City of all teams – ensured that stay was brief and they would never again slip below the line.

Six wins in the last 12 games of the season lifted them cosily into mid-table with a double-digit gap down to the bottom three. And also left them one point better off but three places worse off than the previous season.

The finish: 13th: P38 W12 D9 L17 GD-6 Pts 45

7. Sunderland

The season: 2016/17

The start: P9 W0 D2 L7 GD-10 Pts 2

Did they survive? Absolutely not; this start was so bad they even got relegated the following season too.

What happened: David Moyes’ first Premier League job after the Manchester United unpleasantness… did not go well. Sunderland were as high as 16th after getting their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw against Southampton, notable for being the only time all season they were outside the bottom three.

Moyes’ biggest contribution to the season was to find himself recorded on a hot mic telling the BBC’s Vicki Sparks “you still might get a slap even though you’re a woman”. It really went well on and off the pitch.

The first win didn’t arrive until early November against Bournemouth and two more came in relatively short order against Hull and defending champions Leicester. Normal service was resumed with six defeats in the next eight games and a solitary victory in the final 14 games of the season left them miles adrift. A long inevitable relegation was confirmed in April after a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth, with Moyes’ departure confirmed the day after the season ended with Sunderland stone last and 16 points adrift of 17th.

The finish: 20th: P38 W6 D6 L26 GD-40 Pts 24

6. Southampton

The season: 1998/99

The start: P9 W0 D2 L7 GD-18 Pts 2

Did they survive? Yes, but less comfortably than it looks

What happened: The tone for the season was set with a 5-0 thumping at newly-promoted Charlton in the second game and when the first win eventually arrived in game 10 it didn’t mark a significant immediate upturn in results. Saints still had only three wins from 20 games.

Their ultimate survival would rely almost entirely on their form at the Dell, a ground they were by now desperate to leave. Defeat to Chelsea on Boxing Day would be their last of the season at the old place, but their still rotten away form left them constantly taking two steps forward and as many back. They didn’t get out of the bottom three until May and survival wasn’t confirmed until the final day when they completed a giddy three-game winning run to end a deceptive five points clear of 18th-placed Charlton.

The finish: 17th: P38 W11 D8 L19 GD-27 Pts 41

5. Norwich

The season: 2021/22

The start: P9 W0 D2 L7 GD-21 Pts 2

Did they survive? Their final yo-yo for the foreseeable.

What happened: It’s almost impressive to have three separate, distinct six-game losing runs in a single season. Almost. The first of those were the first six games of a campaign spent almost entirely in the bottom three with the brief exception of a giddy nose-bleed jaunt all the way up 17th after back-to-back wins over Brentford and Southampton.

In a way, more remarkable than the three distinct six-game losing runs were the pair of back-to-back wins given a) this was a team that won only five games all season, and b) Daniel Farke was sacked after the first of those wins. They would do it again in January against Everton and Watford but then lost 12 of their last 16 games to confirm an ignominious return to the Championship, where they remain.

Relegation was inevitable long before the end, with the sheer bleakness of that closing run meaning they also lost their private battle for 19th place with Watford, finishing a point behind the Hornets and at least 13 behind everyone else. A 5-0 defeat at home to Spurs on the final day saw the Canaries ‘achieve’ a goal difference in excess of -60 which really is quite some going.

The finish: 20th: P38 W5 D7 L26 GD-61 Pts 22

4. Sheffield United

The season: 2020/21

The start: P9 W0 D1 L8 GD-11 Pts 1

Did they survive? Little reason for cheer from the Blades’ own recent history

What happened: In its way you have to admire the current crop for managing an even worse start than this. They’ll do well to still be worse in another six or seven games, mind. Sheffield United’s second point of the season didn’t arrive until game 14 in December, and the first win until a 1-0 success the following month against Newcastle – the only team Derby beat in that season which by now was being talked about in deeply concerned tones.

The second half of the season was better than the first – it kind of had to be – with six wins but also 13 more defeats. There was never any real prospect of survival or indeed a meaningful relegation fight of any kind with West Brom and Fulham joining the Blades in being cut adrift of the pack. Fulham’s 28 points were enough for 18th place – startling in itself – with Burnley one place but 11 points better off.

The finish: 20th: P38 W7 D2 L29 GD-43 Pts 23

3. Manchester City

The season: 1995/96

The start: P9 W0 D1 L8 GD-12 Pts 1

Did they survive? They did not

What happened: A different time, wasn’t it? City’s season started reasonably enough with a 1-1 draw against Spurs and in late October they would secure a solid enough home point against Leeds. Alas, between those results they would contrive to lose eight games in a row.

Four wins in five in November and early December lifted spirits and raised hopes but proved a false dawn; City would have to wait another 12 years or so for a very, very real dawn. Seven points from the final nine available left them agonisingly close but just short of squeezing out of trouble, one of three clubs level on 38 points but with a worse goal difference than Coventry or Southampton.

I guess the positive to take for Sheffield United fans right now is that if you get one point from your first nine Premier League games there is statistically a decent chance that 12 years later you win the lottery and all your dreams come true. And the even better news for Sheffield United is that their 12 years actually began three years ago.

The finish: 18th: P38 W9 D11 L18 GF-25 Pts 38

2. Sheffield United

The season: 2023/24

The start: P9 W0 D1 L8 GD-17 Pts 1

Did they survive? That’s to be confirmed

What happens next: You wouldn’t expect it to be good, but there are crumbs of comfort despite the bleakness of the numbers. The Blades have given both Manchester clubs and Tottenham extremely good games and there really has been only one truly grisly experience. That was very, very grisly indeed, mind.

But it’s the struggles of others as much as anything else that gives the Blades hope. Just knock Arsenal over next week and Wolves the week after and they’ll probably be out the bottom three.

1. Sheffield Wednesday

The season: 1999/2000

The start: P9 W0 D1 L8 GD-21 Pts 1

Did they survive? Relegated and have never returned

What happened: Wednesday, currently embroiled in a seemingly futile bid to avoid another relegation back to League One, were such early Barclays mainstays that there’s still a better than even chance of yer da putting them in his Proper Premier League line-up despite it now being well over 20 years since they were here.

Wednesday’s one-point-from-nine-games start even included an 8-0 defeat to Newcastle, although they did at least avoid the humiliation of doing it at home. That’s something, isn’t it? Their only point in those first nine games was from a draw against newly-promoted Bradford, while their first win – against a Wimbledon side that would join them in disappearing from the Barclays, seemingly forever – came in October. The second wouldn’t come until Boxing Day, which is too late for a second win really.

Marginal improvement in the second half of the season duly came, but never once did it lift Wednesday out of the bottom three and they bade farewell to the top flight with a 4-0 win over Leeds which is at least a nice way to mark your final game at the top level. Probably not much comfort now.

The finish: 19th: P38 W8 D7 L23 GD-32 Pts 31